CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging the men listed below for 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over two months. Andre Lovett, 19. Roderick Coleman, 20. Tanell Matthews-Vance, 19. Ronald Gonzalez, 19. Keanu Green, 22.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO