Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
WHAS 11
Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand at Louisville liquor store
Flecha Azul Blaco Tequila will be available for signing. The bottle is priced at $46.99.
The Next Time You Go to Louisville, Stop at These Magnificent Underground Caverns
Squire Boone Caverns, located in Harrison County, Indiana, (just outside of Louisville, KY) is a natural wonder that is truly a sight to behold. These caverns have been formed over millions of years by the constant flow of water, carving out intricate passageways and chambers that are sure to leave visitors in awe.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky
Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass World of Wheels brings the winter custom car show back to the Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens. Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuted last year and returns Saturday, January 21st and continues Sunday, January...
Louisville, Kentucky Hosting First Time Ever Incredible Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Do you have an open mind when it comes to the bizarre? If you are like me, you are at least curious about new things. I love to experience things I have never seen or done before. Louisville is holding something very unique. It's a one-of-a-kind event that travelers around...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville fruit market moving east end location as part of new business strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local grocer is introducing a new business strategy, which begins with moving one of its stores,according to Louisville Business First. Paul’s Fruit Market is planning to move its current store at 4946 Brownsboro Road to a new building at 4966 U.S. 42. It’s just moving down the road, but Director of Operations Ben Coomes said the new space will allow the longtime Louisville grocer to introduce a new business approach.
Union 15 announces closure due to 'broken economy', 'extremely high food costs'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Union 15 will be closing its doors after almost four years of business. According to a statement posted on their Facebook, the pizza restaurant's last day open will be Saturday, Jan. 21. They said they will stay open until 10 p.m. and will be running specials such as $3 drafts, $4 crafts and $5 cocktails.
WLKY.com
First look: See renderings of Chef Edward Lee's new Korean steakhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Chef Edward Lee's new steakhouse, Nami, is one of the most anticipated restaurant openings the local dining scene has seen in years because for the first time the James Beard Award-winning chef will be exploring his Korean roots. Watch renderings in the player...
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
247Sports
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
247Sports
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
Wave 3
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tens of thousands of dollars were paid by people for pool installations that were never finished. Some orders were over a $100,000. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas filed for bankruptcy in December, which means dozens upon dozens of people might not get their pools, or their money back.
Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson
The guard from Woodford County is the No. 1 prospect in the state, and one of the high-ranked in the class.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
wdrb.com
Sazerac blames longtime distributor for store shortages, unpaid bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based whiskey-maker Sazerac Co. claims a distributor owes the company at least $38 million — with the tab set to grow by tens of millions — as the result of a soured relationship between two large, privately held firms. Sazerac, the parent company...
Comments / 0