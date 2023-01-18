Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
Coalition of religious leaders sues to overturn Missouri's ban on abortion
Two national nonprofits have filed a lawsuit against Missouri officials in an attempt to overturn the state’s abortion ban. The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed suit Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of 13 faith leaders in Missouri.
ksmu.org
MSU President Clif Smart encouraged by Missouri Governor Mike Parson's proposed budget for higher education
In this episode of Engaging the Community, MSU President Clif Smart breaks down where funding for the university comes from. He also discusses the current state of the university's finances and what MSU officials are watching as the current Missouri Legislative session unfolds. You can play the episode by clicking...
