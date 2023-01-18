Unorthodox Football Career Hasn't Detoured Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL Mark Evans II

After receiving an Shrine Bowl and Combine invite, Mark Evans II reflects on his path to where he's at now.

Mark Evans II was not highly recruited from C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas. Before he arrived at Arkansas at Pine Bluff, he was a relatively unknown commodity, and his lone Division 1 offer was from the Golden Lions.

"That's the chip on his shoulder," four-time First Team All-SWAC and 2022 William Roaf Award Winner Evans said.

"A lot of schools would come in. We are interested in you but wouldn't shoot an offer or nothing like that. Going through all that with no offer, I felt like they were sleeping on me."

"There were times I was just praying to get a Division 1 offer, nothing against Division 2, Division 3 or JUCO offers I had. I was committed to a Junior College at first. I saw and thought bigger for myself.

"Looking back, there was nothing wrong with playing at those levels or anything like that but me being who I am. I wanted to shoot for the highest level I could achieve."

The early chapters of his football life were maligned with obstacles around every corner.

Knowing his back story, it would be hard to believe that he received invitations to both the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. Easily, one might envision his Pop Warner football days full of glorious memories. That was not the case for Evans, who wanted to play but could not participate in youth leagues due to weight restrictions.

"In preschool all the way up, I was bigger than everybody," Evans said. "Talking about my pee wee days, I was in St. Louis for a little minute trying to start playing football out there. I couldn't play because they said I was over the weight limit at that time."

With the option of football off the table, Evans found boxing and basketball as activities that helped him stay active and fit. His right hook and jump shot was the focus of his athletic adventures as the opportunity to play football eluded him.

His first chance to play football was after his family moved to Texas.

It failed to live up to the hype. Evans was buried on the depth chart and getting his meaningful minutes during the garbage time of games.

"I played one season, but you know when you are on a younger football team," Evans said. "I was one of the players not playing as much. I was kind of just getting in during trash time. They would put you in cause everybody got to play. So, I was one of those kids. I wasn't really learning the game of football.

"I didn't really start learning about the game of football until about 7th grade. I didn't have the typical pee-wee experience, playing since I was five years old all the way up. It was almost an unorthodox way."

In the late summer of 2017, Hurricane Harvey destroyed his family's home. His mom and four others were forced to adjust to living in a one-bedroom apartment during his senior year of high school. More adversity for a young man eagerly awaiting the chance to prove himself on the field.

"I started the recruiting process late," Evans said. "I didn't get on varsity until about my junior year. The camps, they all play a role. Going to those camps and all those types of things. I didn't really go to them or anything like that."

All those hurdles impacted Evans during the recruiting process. He persevered into becoming one of the premier offensive linemen in the SWAC. Evans is also the first UAPB player to be invited to the combine since OL Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) in 2013.

"When I came, I was comfortable playing right tackle in high school," Evans explains about his first days at UAPB.

"So, I kind of got the offer late and everything. I wasn't one of their major targets they were trying to go out and recruit. I was just coming in with a chip on my shoulder with that being my only Division 1 offer."

"So, when I got there, I was playing right tackle, and they switched me to right guard. Coming into camp, I was the third-string right guard."

"I was just trying to fight up that depth chart. Fall camp goes well, and now I move up to the second-string right guard. Then we have an injury at left tackle. With my tackle background, they switched me to left tackle.

"They kind of threw me in the fire in a way."

Evans has emerged from the flames unscathed with an impeccable collegiate resume. Being well-versed in all positions along the offensive line will help him tremendously as the draft process ramps up in the coming weeks.

"Athleticism. My versatility," Evans mentions as his hallmark homerun abilities that NFL scouts will be impressed by the most.

Lacking the desired measurables to play left tackle at the next level, Evans aims to showcase his willingness to play inside if that is the best way to earn a living in the National Football League.

"I'm looking forward to playing center/guard in the interior at the East-West Shrine Bowl game," Evans said. "I feel like that is something teams are looking forward to. Sort of like that Swiss Army knife. I can kind of do it all. I feel like teams will fall in love with a player like that."

What Evans lacks in size, he makes up for with his agility.

"I would most definitely say my athleticism," Evans feels what NFL teams like the most. "When I talk to teams, that is something they often mention. My speed, they notice how I get off the ball. The way I block. The wide zone schemes. My athleticism and the way I move are things that teams are really going to fall in love with."

A heavy-set youngster that grows into one of the more agile and athletic linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft class. His unorthodox beginning appears to look like a Cinderella finish.

