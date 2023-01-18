ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others

One of the most feared bankruptcies on the market happened: Genesis filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in the Southern District of New York. Apparently, the firm failed to raise enough funding to cover lending operations, in addition to cutting a large portion of its staff. The company had no...
u.today

Almost $30 Million Worth of XRP Left in FTX , Here's How Dangerous It Is

According to crypto analytics portal Kaiko, the combined accounts of FTX, FTX US and its affiliate trading firm, Alameda Research, still hold $3.3 billion in various crypto assets. Among them is XRP, of which the collapsed crypto empire has as many as $29 million worth of tokens. Despite the fact...
u.today

Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why

u.today

Ripple's New Commercial Released, Here's What It's About

u.today

Enjin Coin (ENJ) Soars 24% to Lead Altcoin Growth, Here's Why

u.today

What Does Chainlink's (LINK) On-Chain Data Suggest About Altcoin's Price?

u.today

Ex-Ripple Director Explains How 80 Billion XRP Were Given to Company

Ripple's former director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, explained to the public how 80% of the initial XRP offering of 100 billion tokens ended up with the company. The explanation came after a question from one of Hamilton's followers about why, despite the decentralized nature of the technology, Ripple has so centrally generated a unique list of XRPL nodes and taken a huge number of tokens for itself.
u.today

Tron Founder Justin Sun's Address Moves Millions into USDC, What's Going On

u.today

Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Prices Hit New Highs, Here's What's Driving Them

