ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson, TX

Cowboys lasso Longhorns, 47-16

By Brian Smith
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cowboys lasso Longhorns, 47-16 Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Shutting out a team in a quarter is pretty good. Doing it twice is almost unheard of. Bryson’s boys basketballers did just that Friday, Jan. 13 against visiting Garner, enabling the Cowboys to take control early and post a 47-16 victory. Bryson Coach Jeff Browning said his squad has been struggling to score of late despite running the offense well of late. ”If we could put those two together, we’re going to be dangerous,” Browning said. “I’m just telling guys like Evan Ford to keep shooting and hopefully shots will start falling.” Bryson had issues trying to score in the first, a Ford three-pointer keeping the score 3-0 for most of the first. Ford added another three late in the frame but Jameson Pierce’s free throws and a Caleb Allen basket putting the lead at 10-0 after one. Garner missed its first 15 shots before Andrew Allen snapped the slide for the visitors. By that time, Bryson had extended its lead on baskets from Tyler Cotter and Noah Justus. Bryson would go cold late in the quarter, missing eight in a row but used Garrett Pennington’s three-pointer and a bucket from Cash Bowen to cap a 6-24 shooting frame for a 25-3 lead at the half. Cotter’s basket and a free throw along with a nifty Bowen dunk extended the lead to 32-3 midway through the third. Both Ford and Bowen would each have two baskets late and Chance Hand a free throw to cap a 14-0 third quarter frame. Bryson was 6-15 shooting in the third and took a 39-3 lead into the fourth. Garner caught fire offensively with a 13-point final frame, using a press early to get baskets from Allen to cut the lead to 32 and force Browning into a timeout. The Longhorns also closed 4-4 at the free throw line with Aiden Sikes and Andrew Allen doing the damage Ford tossed in 13 to lead a balanced attack for the hosts. Pennington and Bowen had eight points each and Cotter seven. Allen paced Garner with eight tallies. After a road trip to Newcastle Tuesday evening (no results available as of press time), the Cowboys and Cowgirls will host Jack County rival Perrin Friday. JV boys action will begin at 5 p.m. with both varsities to follow. The Cowgirls won their first meeting with Perrin, 50-23 while it will be the first meeting of the season for the boys teams.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Free fishing at Fort Richardson

Free fishing at Fort Richardson News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Fishermen of all ages can come out for free fishing at Fort Richardson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Fishing will take place on Quarry Lake. Free coffee and donuts will be served. The lake is stocked with trout and other fish. No fishing license is required to fish in state parks but make sure you pick up a free permit when checking into the park.
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Year-in-Review

, , Highlighting the news from 2022 The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette finishes our three-part series on the Year in Review with the final three months of 2022: October Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock announced her resignation effective Sept. 30. The 28-year public servant said “it has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Jack County.” In her absence, County Judge Keith Umphress handled all magistration duties. Jacksboro city officials began looking into providing tax abatements for those affected by the tornado. Under the proposal, which was later approved, a three-year abatement on home improvements to the tune of 100 percent the first...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JISD, PWCISD approve reinvestment zones

, , In special called meetings Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jacksboro ISD and Perrin-Whitt CISD board members approved a combined reinvestment zone for three solar farms, as well as a reinvestment zone for a wind farm. The three solar projects from Hecate Energy, named Dovetail 1, Dovetail 2 and Dovetail 3, and the RWE Renewables Development wind farm project will need to have an appraised value limitation on the property which was approved by the board. The RWE wind farm project construction is expected on both sides of State Highway 59 north of Cundiff, according to JISD Superintendent Brad Burnett. The Dovetail solar projects...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

39
Followers
103
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy