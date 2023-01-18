Cowboys lasso Longhorns, 47-16 Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Shutting out a team in a quarter is pretty good. Doing it twice is almost unheard of. Bryson’s boys basketballers did just that Friday, Jan. 13 against visiting Garner, enabling the Cowboys to take control early and post a 47-16 victory. Bryson Coach Jeff Browning said his squad has been struggling to score of late despite running the offense well of late. ”If we could put those two together, we’re going to be dangerous,” Browning said. “I’m just telling guys like Evan Ford to keep shooting and hopefully shots will start falling.” Bryson had issues trying to score in the first, a Ford three-pointer keeping the score 3-0 for most of the first. Ford added another three late in the frame but Jameson Pierce’s free throws and a Caleb Allen basket putting the lead at 10-0 after one. Garner missed its first 15 shots before Andrew Allen snapped the slide for the visitors. By that time, Bryson had extended its lead on baskets from Tyler Cotter and Noah Justus. Bryson would go cold late in the quarter, missing eight in a row but used Garrett Pennington’s three-pointer and a bucket from Cash Bowen to cap a 6-24 shooting frame for a 25-3 lead at the half. Cotter’s basket and a free throw along with a nifty Bowen dunk extended the lead to 32-3 midway through the third. Both Ford and Bowen would each have two baskets late and Chance Hand a free throw to cap a 14-0 third quarter frame. Bryson was 6-15 shooting in the third and took a 39-3 lead into the fourth. Garner caught fire offensively with a 13-point final frame, using a press early to get baskets from Allen to cut the lead to 32 and force Browning into a timeout. The Longhorns also closed 4-4 at the free throw line with Aiden Sikes and Andrew Allen doing the damage Ford tossed in 13 to lead a balanced attack for the hosts. Pennington and Bowen had eight points each and Cotter seven. Allen paced Garner with eight tallies. After a road trip to Newcastle Tuesday evening (no results available as of press time), the Cowboys and Cowgirls will host Jack County rival Perrin Friday. JV boys action will begin at 5 p.m. with both varsities to follow. The Cowgirls won their first meeting with Perrin, 50-23 while it will be the first meeting of the season for the boys teams.