Facilities group speaks to board Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Miles Maddox with the Facilities Vision Committee speaks to the Jacksboro ISD board of trustees during the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. The committee came up with projects for the board to consider for a potential bond issue. No decision on a bond issue was made at the meeting. Photo/Brian Smith Facilities Vision Committee members gave a presentation to the Jacksboro Independent School District during the Jan. 9 meeting. Committee members met during the last few months to look into what the district needed facility wise and bring it to the board for a potential bond issue later this year. Committee spokesperson Miles Maddox spoke of the projects that staff and committee members would like to see if the board brought up a bond issue including renovations at Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro Middle School, a new 7-8 grade campus, expansion of the field house and current band hall and a new Career and Technology building. Brett Sumrow of Corgan Architects said if the district was seriously considering a bond issue, it should consider getting the preliminary and site work done now. That way, it’s that much further ahead if the bond issue passes instead of being 4-6 months behind the curve. Board Member Chris Payson asked Superintendent Brad Burnett where the proposed construction would put the district. Burnett said it would allow the band, athletics and CTE to catch up to other schools are doing. It would enable the district to better handle expected future growth. “Having seven grades at one school is a bit much,” Burnett said. “I’m not complaining about the facilities we have but we want to equip our district and programs with the best possible facilities.” Burnett and his staff will be meeting with financial consultant Doug Whitt later this month to narrow the focus of what the committee found to numbers that would not require a tax rate increase for voters. For a May 6 election, the district would have to call an election on or before Friday, Feb. 17. A decision on a bond issue is expected at the district’s Monday, Feb. 13 meeting, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.