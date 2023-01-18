ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

Facilities group speaks to board

By Brian Smith
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
 3 days ago

Facilities group speaks to board Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   Miles Maddox with the Facilities Vision Committee speaks to the Jacksboro ISD board of trustees during the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. The committee came up with projects for the board to consider for a potential bond issue. No decision on a bond issue was made at the meeting. Photo/Brian Smith Facilities Vision Committee members gave a presentation to the Jacksboro Independent School District during the Jan. 9 meeting. Committee members met during the last few months to look into what the district needed facility wise and bring it to the board for a potential bond issue later this year. Committee spokesperson Miles Maddox spoke of the projects that staff and committee members would like to see if the board brought up a bond issue including renovations at Jacksboro Elementary and Jacksboro Middle School, a new 7-8 grade campus, expansion of the field house and current band hall and a new Career and Technology building. Brett Sumrow of Corgan Architects said if the district was seriously considering a bond issue, it should consider getting the preliminary and site work done now. That way, it’s that much further ahead if the bond issue passes instead of being 4-6 months behind the curve. Board Member Chris Payson asked Superintendent Brad Burnett where the proposed construction would put the district. Burnett said it would allow the band, athletics and CTE to catch up to other schools are doing. It would enable the district to better handle expected future growth. “Having seven grades at one school is a bit much,” Burnett said. “I’m not complaining about the facilities we have but we want to equip our district and programs with the best possible facilities.” Burnett and his staff will be meeting with financial consultant Doug Whitt later this month to narrow the focus of what the committee found to numbers that would not require a tax rate increase for voters. For a May 6 election, the district would have to call an election on or before Friday, Feb. 17. A decision on a bond issue is expected at the district’s Monday, Feb. 13 meeting, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Nominations for chamber awards now open

The Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize those who have “gone above and beyond the call of duty” to better Jacksboro. Winners of the three categories will be recognized at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Nominating categories are: Citizen of the Year, recipient has continually made a commitment to community service and improving the quality of life in Jacksboro; Lifetime Achievement, recipient has shown lifelong commitment and dedication to the community; and the Gladys Johnson Ritchie, recipient has made generous contributions to go towards improving our community. All nominations are due to the chamber office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, or e-mailed to office@jacksborochamber. com. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 940-567-2602.
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Year-in-Review

, , Highlighting the news from 2022 The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette finishes our three-part series on the Year in Review with the final three months of 2022: October Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock announced her resignation effective Sept. 30. The 28-year public servant said “it has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Jack County.” In her absence, County Judge Keith Umphress handled all magistration duties. Jacksboro city officials began looking into providing tax abatements for those affected by the tornado. Under the proposal, which was later approved, a three-year abatement on home improvements to the tune of 100 percent the first...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

JISD, PWCISD approve reinvestment zones

, , In special called meetings Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jacksboro ISD and Perrin-Whitt CISD board members approved a combined reinvestment zone for three solar farms, as well as a reinvestment zone for a wind farm. The three solar projects from Hecate Energy, named Dovetail 1, Dovetail 2 and Dovetail 3, and the RWE Renewables Development wind farm project will need to have an appraised value limitation on the property which was approved by the board. The RWE wind farm project construction is expected on both sides of State Highway 59 north of Cundiff, according to JISD Superintendent Brad Burnett. The Dovetail solar projects...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

39
Followers
103
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy