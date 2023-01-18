ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HISD celebrates Lunar New Year 2023

Sunday, Jan. 22, is the Lunar New Year, marking the end of the Year of the Tiger and heralding the renewal of prosperity, happiness, and health. Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration for the arrival of Spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is widely celebrated in most East Asian countries including China, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines, and Indonesia.
