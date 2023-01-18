Sunday, Jan. 22, is the Lunar New Year, marking the end of the Year of the Tiger and heralding the renewal of prosperity, happiness, and health. Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration for the arrival of Spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is widely celebrated in most East Asian countries including China, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Philippines, and Indonesia.

