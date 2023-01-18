JISD seeing testing growth Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Jacksboro ISD schools are seeing solid growth in their mid-year testing. District principals gave reports during the board of trust meetings Monday, Jan. 9. Jacksboro Elementary Principal Michael Qualls said in the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) interim test his students went from 80% approaching standard in reading to 84%; 37% met standard in reading from 30% a year ago; with 17% of students mastering the reading portion from 14% a year ago. Jacksboro Middle School Principal Jackie Hamilton said in 6th grade reading her%age of students approaching meeting standard went up 7% from a year ago with those meeting standard up four% from 2021. High School Principal Starla Sanders said she is proud of the English I and English II approaching numbers going up. Her school’s attendance numbers are up, as are all the district schools, to around 94% from last year’s 92%. In other news, the district will be having intruder film installed later this month over a weekend. The dis- trict will also be having a safety and security audit through Region 9, which is required every three years, sometime in February, Superintendent Brad Burnett told the board. The district is also beginning talk about the 2023-24 calendar for the district. Calendar Committee members will be meeting and possibly present the Calendar for approval to the board in either February or March, Burnett said. The district also had its tornado shelter for the administration building and child care facility put down recently. Burnett said there is still work to be done involving getting electricity to the facility and also a bit of concrete work needed.