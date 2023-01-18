Shelter construction takes another step Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Another step toward a new county animal shelter has been completed after Jacksboro aldermen approved a construction company for the project during a Jan. 9 meeting. Integra Construction out of the DFW area had the lowest of the two bids submitted of $316,605, partially because of their willingness to donate some of the materials for the job. City Manager Mike Smith said construction will have to wait until drains for the kennels are available before the slab can be poured. Parks and Recreation staff will be working on clearing the lot in the meantime, Smith said. Construction could begin as early as February or March depending on the weather. In other news, city of- ficials were introduced to new City Secretary Shalyn Burritt. She and her husband moved to town about a year ago from the Panhandle and like working here. Aldermen considered the abatement of three properties. One of the properties, located in the 300 block of Jasper St., has recently been sold. Smith said the process of abatement must now begin from scratch. Two of the property owners were at the meeting, the owner of the property in the 1000 block of W. Mesquite said the building will be demolished whole the owner in the 900 block of W. Pine is planning on renovations. Smith said 3-4 more abatements will be discussed in the near future. Approval was given for Fire Chief Jeremy Jennings to be the city’s emergency management coordinator. Smith said it’s an annual decision. Many times the mayor is selected, but Mayor Craig Fenter delegated Jennings to do the job. The job must be renewed every year. The Jacksboro Herald- Gazette was approved as the city’s newspaper of record. The council’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 inside the council chamber at City Hall on W. Belknap St.