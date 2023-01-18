ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TX

Shelter construction takes another step

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

Shelter construction takes another step Brian Smith Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Another step toward a new county animal shelter has been completed after Jacksboro aldermen approved a construction company for the project during a Jan. 9 meeting. Integra Construction out of the DFW area had the lowest of the two bids submitted of $316,605, partially because of their willingness to donate some of the materials for the job. City Manager Mike Smith said construction will have to wait until drains for the kennels are available before the slab can be poured. Parks and Recreation staff will be working on clearing the lot in the meantime, Smith said. Construction could begin as early as February or March depending on the weather. In other news, city of- ficials were introduced to new City Secretary Shalyn Burritt. She and her husband moved to town about a year ago from the Panhandle and like working here. Aldermen considered the abatement of three properties. One of the properties, located in the 300 block of Jasper St., has recently been sold. Smith said the process of abatement must now begin from scratch. Two of the property owners were at the meeting, the owner of the property in the 1000 block of W. Mesquite said the building will be demolished whole the owner in the 900 block of W. Pine is planning on renovations. Smith said 3-4 more abatements will be discussed in the near future. Approval was given for Fire Chief Jeremy Jennings to be the city’s emergency management coordinator. Smith said it’s an annual decision. Many times the mayor is selected, but Mayor Craig Fenter delegated Jennings to do the job. The job must be renewed every year. The Jacksboro Herald- Gazette was approved as the city’s newspaper of record. The council’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 inside the council chamber at City Hall on W. Belknap St.

Related
Free fishing at Fort Richardson

Free fishing at Fort Richardson News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Fishermen of all ages can come out for free fishing at Fort Richardson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Fishing will take place on Quarry Lake. Free coffee and donuts will be served. The lake is stocked with trout and other fish. No fishing license is required to fish in state parks but make sure you pick up a free permit when checking into the park.
JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
Year-in-Review

, , Highlighting the news from 2022 The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette finishes our three-part series on the Year in Review with the final three months of 2022: October Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock announced her resignation effective Sept. 30. The 28-year public servant said “it has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Jack County.” In her absence, County Judge Keith Umphress handled all magistration duties. Jacksboro city officials began looking into providing tax abatements for those affected by the tornado. Under the proposal, which was later approved, a three-year abatement on home improvements to the tune of 100 percent the first...
JISD, PWCISD approve reinvestment zones

, , In special called meetings Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jacksboro ISD and Perrin-Whitt CISD board members approved a combined reinvestment zone for three solar farms, as well as a reinvestment zone for a wind farm. The three solar projects from Hecate Energy, named Dovetail 1, Dovetail 2 and Dovetail 3, and the RWE Renewables Development wind farm project will need to have an appraised value limitation on the property which was approved by the board. The RWE wind farm project construction is expected on both sides of State Highway 59 north of Cundiff, according to JISD Superintendent Brad Burnett. The Dovetail solar projects...
