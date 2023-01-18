Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim Teams Defeat Jackson Memorial
BRANT BEACH - The Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim teams remained undefeated after both squads defeated Jackson Memorial on Tuesday.
The Boys defeated Jackson 102-68 and the Girls won by a score of 113-57
BOYS RESULTS
Team
Final
Jackson Memorial (4-3)
68
Southern (6-0)
102
200 MR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob King, Guy DeVita, Silas Committee, Jack Delaney
1:54.60
Southern
Luke Plesniarski, Sean Hanvey, Sean Kahl, Nick Napolitano
2:04.10
Jackson Memorial
Josh Shufran, Alexey Tselichtchev, Sebastian Bach, Kyle Fosgreen
1:54.21
Jackson Memorial
Robert Taylor, Arden Brewster, Tyler Stein, Sameer Hamedeh
2:08.19
200 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Josh Shufran
2:01.63
Southern
Justin Pollina
2:13.60
Jackson Memorial
Colin Davis
2:17.04
Southern
Cody Karolkiewicz
2:17.46
Southern
Noah Tallman
2:22.23
Jackson Memorial
Alex Ariel
2:33.34
200 IM (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob King
2:23.07
Southern
Turner Ryon
2:35.87
Jackson Memorial
Griffin Aronson
2:36.96
Southern
Jack Delaney
2:38.85
Jackson Memorial
Arden Brewster
2:39.00
Jackson Memorial
Caeden McHugh
3:04.81
50 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob Werner
24.19
Southern
Nick Napolitano
24.60
Jackson Memorial
Kyle Fosgreen
24.79
Southern
Yaroslav Soria
25.51
Jackson Memorial
Sebastian Bach
26.07
Jackson Memorial
Giedrius Makselis
26.26
100 Fly (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Enzo Russino
1:05.40
Southern
Silas Committee
1:05.95
Southern
Guy DeVita
1:06.80
Jackson Memorial
Tyler Stein
1:17.94
Jackson Memorial
Arden Brewster
1:18.76
Jackson Memorial
Christian Lucky
1:32.52
100 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Sean Kahl
0:53.67
Southern
Yaroslav Soria
0:57.87
Jackson Memorial
Colin Davis
1:00.44
Southern
Cody Karolkiewicz
1:01.71
Jackson Memorial
Alex Ariel
1:05.79
Jackson Memorial
Alexey Tselichtchev
5:23.00
500 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Josh Shufran
5:38.18
Southern
Owen DiNapoli
6:07.85
Southern
Justin Pollina
6:14.87
Southern
Harrison Marti
6:43.31
Jackson Memorial
Sameer Hamedeh
7:01.44
Jackson Memorial
Jake Michalik
7:59.65
200 FR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Yaroslav Soria, Jack Delaney, Sean Hanvey, Jacob Werner
1:41.89
Southern
Silas Committee, Enzo Russino, Cody Karolkiewicz, Justin Pollina
1:45.66
Southern
Robert Potter, Farnung Jason, Francis DeSena, Edwin Ambrose
2:01.84
Jackson Memorial
Colin Davis, Alex Ariel, Griffin Aronson, Alexey Tselichtchev
1:47.03
Jackson Memorial
Ryan Keely, Connor Spencer, Jarret Brooks, Giedrius Makselis
2:00.89
Jackson Memorial
Jackson Reis, Tanner Jones, Jaylon Julien, Mitchell Mars
2:11.96
100 Back (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob Werner
1:04.07
Jackson Memorial
Kyle Fosgreen
1:07.92
Southern
Luke Plesniarski
1:13.25
Southern
Enzo Russino
1:18.00
Jackson Memorial
Robert Taylor
1:20.26
Jackson Memorial
Elijah Bal
1:20.48
100 Breast (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Alexey Tselichtchev
1:07.27
Southern
Silas Committee
1:17.81
Jackson Memorial
Sebastian Bach
1:18.44
Southern
Sean Hanvey
1:19.12
Southern
Turner Ryon
1:21.01
Jackson Memorial
Drew Barocas
1:30.09
400 FR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Yaroslav Soria, Jacob King, Sean Kahl, Jacob Werner
3:50.01
Southern
Guy DeVita, Jack Delaney, Harrison Marti, Turner Ryon
4:09.21
Southern
Matt Lange, Noah Tallman, Michael Sefchik
4:37.20
Jackson Memorial
Robert Taylor, Colin Davis, Tyler Stein, Josh Shufran
4:08.56
Jackson Memorial
Arden Brewster, Sameer Hamedeh, Giedrius Makselis, Alex Ariel
4:16.41
Jackson Memorial
Christian Lucky, Connor Spencer, CJ Dounis, Jarret Brooks
4:43.46
GIRLS RESULTS
Jackson Memorial (4-3)
57
Southern (6-0)
113
200 MR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Chloe Furlong, Talia Duralek, Sevanah Oravets, Summer Watson
2:03.65
Southern
Amalie Werner, Casey Marco, Julianna Marco, Hadley Marti
2:10.23
Southern
Madison Flynn, Brooke Stewart, Gianna Giglioli, Natalia Simone
2:29.90
200 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Payton Nork
2:21.97
Southern
Greta Schulze
2:28.93
Southern
Bridget Little
2:30.63
200 IM (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Francesca Fields
2:23.62
Southern
Emily Kulinski
2:32.25
Southern
Emma Mills
2:49.16
50 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Riley Demuth
26.50
Southern
Talia Duralek
29.05
Southern
Erin Little
29.28
Southern
Kylie Bosland
29.92
100 Fly (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Shae Centanni
1:07.77
Southern
Valentina Russino
1:16.37
Southern
Casey Marco
1:17.58
100 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Chloe Furlong
1:03.88
Southern
Madeline Krason
1:07.54
Southern
Brooke Stewart
1:15.35
500 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Gianna Giglioli
6:39.71
Southern
Amalie Werner
7:02.79
Southern
Madilyn Boyd
7:14.20
200 FR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Julianna Ifantis, McKenna Brady, Leylo Lewis, Riley Demuth
1:54.14
Southern
Emma Mills, Madeline Krason, Payton Nork, Emily Kulinski
1:54.98
Southern
Greta Schulze, Summer Watson, Bridget Little, Chloe Furlong
1:59.09
Southern
Grace Leavitt, Christina Pascucci, Kathleen Brennan, Natalia Simone
2:14.47
100 Back (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Julianna Marco
1:12.68
Southern
Hadley Marti
1:20.94
Southern
Madison Flynn
1:22.53
100 Breast (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Sevanah Oravets
1:10.69
Southern
Grace Leavitt
1:26.93
Southern
Christina Pascucci
1:34.21
400 FR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Shae Centanni, Emma Mills, Payton Nork, Francesca Fields
4:11.82
Southern
Erin Little, Greta Schulze, Madilyn Boyd, Bridget Little
4:35.79
Southern
Kylie Bosland, Valentina Russino, Natalia Simone, Kathleen Brennan
5:00.73
