Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim Teams Defeat Jackson Memorial

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team played at Boonton on Saturday and away at Jefferson on Thursday. Newton lost to Boonton 60-54 on Saturday. The Braves battled against Boonton, taking the lead 31-28 going into halftime. Boonton came back, adding 32 in the second half to Newton’s 23 to take the victory by six points. Jake Benitz led Newton with 20 points on the board, followed by Maxwell Maslowski with 12 and Robert McCullough with 11. Fabian Specht added another four points, while Domenic Lotruglio, Dom Ferdenzi and Cooper Armstrong each contributed to the Braves effort. The Braves lost to Jefferson 74-43 when they played them away on Thursday. Benitz led the way with 12 points, followed by Maslowski with 10. Lotruglio dropped in eight points. Ferdenzi added another five, Dominic Cel, McCullough and Matt Williams contributed to the Braves effort. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-9 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-5. They will play away against Hackettstown on Monday, January 23 beginning at 7 p.m.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO