Fire Damaged Residential Complex Off Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A fire ripped through a residential complex on Wednesday morning in Coral Springs.

Several units were damaged in the La Placida development off Coral Springs Drive just north of Sample Road, said Mike Moser, deputy chief and spokesman for Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

Many people living in the six-unit complex were displaced and American Red Cross was assisting them, Moser said.

No one was injured in the blaze at 10792 La Placida Drive that started shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, he said.

Firefighters rescued several cats and rabbits, he added.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

