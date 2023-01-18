ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Fire Damaged Residential Complex Off Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs

By Leon Fooksman
 3 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A fire ripped through a residential complex on Wednesday morning in Coral Springs.

Several units were damaged in the La Placida development off Coral Springs Drive just north of Sample Road, said Mike Moser, deputy chief and spokesman for Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

Many people living in the six-unit complex were displaced and American Red Cross was assisting them, Moser said.

No one was injured in the blaze at 10792 La Placida Drive that started shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, he said.

Firefighters rescued several cats and rabbits, he added.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Coconut Creek Police Handled Less Fraud Cases Last Year

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Coconut Creek police recorded a more than 70 percent drop in fraud cases they investigated last year, the result of officers doing more crime prevention education across the city, police said. The department investigated 121 fraud-related cases in 2022 compared to 210 in 2021, according to police records. “We did a big push in the second half of 2022 with crime prevention presentations,” Coconut Creek Police Det. Clint Corey said. Corey said he did seven presentations on his own, telling residents how to avoid being targeted by criminals. The department, he said, purposely did more talks at community centers later...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Placed on Lockdown on Friday After Student Fled From Police

PARKLAND, FL- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was placed on lockdown Friday after a student attempted to flee the campus rather than face police for questioning about an earlier fight, a school official said. In a robocall to parents following the incident, the official explained the campus at 5901 Pine Island Road was placed on lockdown shortly after 12 p.m. out of “abundance of caution.” Police came to speak to the student after a fight in which that student was involved in, the official said. After seeing police, the student tried to take off, the official said. No other information related to why the...
PARKLAND, FL
Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Falls to Coral Springs High School

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team's woes continue, falling to Coral Springs High School on Thursday night at home 70-55. The MSD Boys have now lost four consecutive games and are 13-5 on the season. The Eagles next face 14-6 St. Brendan High School of Miami on Saturday at 5: 30 p.m. in the Broward vs. Dade challenge.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
