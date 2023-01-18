Hope One Van to Stop Eight Places - Including Cedar Knolls - in January

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The HOPE ONE van will be at the following locations throughout January.

January 18 - Morristown Library; 9am - 2pm

January 19 - Morris County Aftercare Center in Denville; 6:30am - 12pm

January 20 -Church of Nazarene in Butler; 10am - 2pm

January 24 - Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown; all day

January 25 -Morristown ShopRite in Cedar Knolls; 9am - 2pm

January 26 - County College of Morris; 11am - 2pm

January 30 - Long Valley Pharmacy; 9am - 2pm

January 31 - Randolph Library; 9am - 2pm

The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.

The vehicle, which has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training.

The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths.

Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan

