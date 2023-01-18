ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Hope One Van to Stop Eight Places - Including Cedar Knolls - in January

By Laura Ali
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the following locations throughout January.

January 18 - Morristown Library; 9am - 2pm

January 19 - Morris County Aftercare Center in Denville; 6:30am - 12pm

January 20 -Church of Nazarene in Butler; 10am - 2pm

January 24 - Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown; all day

January 25 -Morristown ShopRite in Cedar Knolls; 9am - 2pm

January 26 - County College of Morris; 11am - 2pm

January 30 - Long Valley Pharmacy; 9am - 2pm

January 31 - Randolph Library; 9am - 2pm

The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.

The vehicle, which  has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training.

The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is  a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths.

Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan

Author Gregory Tomaini to present poetry reading at Asbury Park Public Library on January 25

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Public Library, located at 500 First Ave, will present a poetry reading event featuring author Gregory Tomaini on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradley Room. Tomaini will be reading pieces from his book, “The Rainbow Cantos” which was published in June of 2022.  Tomaini is a first-generation LGBTQ Federal McNair Scholar and the author of seven books.  Tomaini's works can be found at grtomaini.com.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Notable Women of Ridgewood: Henrietta Hawes

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Hawes Elementary School in Ridgewood is named for a woman who can only be described as a trailblazer. With a hand in everything from real estate to community service during her 68 years in the village, Henrietta Hawes did not just serve Ridgewood, she embodied it. Born Henrietta Houston on September 11, 1870, in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of railroad executive Theodore Houston. According to a September 1960 Ridgewood Herald feature written for her 90th birthday, Hawes’ first visit to Ridgewood was when she was seven and visited her grandparents, the Brinsmaids, in their home...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Self-Taught Millburn Volunteer Video Producer Promotes MEF, Millburn High School Film Festival & More

MILLBURN, NJ – Those who follow the Facebook page “Happy Millburn” are probably familiar with Tanya Lashley’s humorous videos. Lashley, who has a marketing background, spent her COVID quarantine teaching herself how to produce videos. She has been using her skills to promote the Millburn Education Foundation (MEF), Millburn High School (MHS) Film Festival, local events and businesses. Lashley shared, “At the beginning of COVID. I figured if I was going to die, I might as well do it laughing. That is when I taught myself video production.” She added, “It was very hard to put myself out there, but I...
MILLBURN, NJ
Not Too Late if You Forgot about Rahway's Soup Stroll, Goes Until 4 p.m. Today

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's third Soup Stroll event of the month is taking place today, Saturday, January 21, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics to be Held in Montclair Area

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Two free rabies vaccination clinics will be held in February, Township Officials announced. These clinics are open to residents of any town. Rabies vaccination clinics are as follows:    **All clinics are walk-in** Montclair Date: February 6, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Montclair Animal Shelter; 77 N. Willow St. Cost: Free Cedar Grove Date: February 15, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Cedar Grove Municipal Building; 525 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove Cost: Free For more info, call 973-744-1400 or email info@montclairnjusa.org
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Rahway's Franklin Elementary School Students Learn About Chinese New Year

RAHWAY, NJ — Chinese New Year officially commences on Sunday, January 22. According to the traditional Chinese calendar, this new year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the Year of the Rabbit. While many of us out there may be less familiar with this celebration, the students of Rahway's Franklin Elementary School are fast becoming experts. The entire school recently celebrated the coming of Chinese New Year, courtesy of a tutorial by the school's vice principal, Dr. Juan Miao, a native of China. Dr. Miao visited various classrooms and taught the students about her heritage and the meaning and importance of the holiday. The Franklin students enjoyed learning about the history and customs of Chinese New Year, dressing in authentic Chinese attire and playing special musical instruments. To conclude the celebration, the students danced to music to ring in the Chinese New Year.  Gung Hay Fat Choy! (The students know the meaning of this phrase. Do you? Generally speaking, it's a congratulatory greeting, whose verbatim meaning is "congratulations on prospering in money.” Learn more here.) [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Save The Date: Nutley Relay for Life Returns May 19

NUTLEY, NJ - Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci and Nutley Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to announce the 17th Annual Relay For Life of Nutley 'United in Hope' to benefit American Cancer Society takes place Friday, May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at DeMuro Park on Margaret Avenue. Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for American Cancer Society. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in local communities in twenty countries. As American Cancer Society's most successful fundraiser and the organization's signature event, the mission of Relay For Life is to raise funds to improve...
NUTLEY, NJ
Weekend Update: Family Friendly, Planet Friendly Events in Princeton

Princeton, NJ – People magazine describes Dan Zanes as“the crown prince of contemporary kid’s music,” and Time calls him “the family-music genre’s most outspoken and eloquent advocate.” The New York Times says that Zanes and his singing and life partner, Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes, create concerts that “are always cause for celebration.” The award-winning children’s performers will perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5 p.m. In lieu of tickets, each attendee is asked to bring one food item to support Arm in Arm’s Valentines for Food Drive. Suggested food items include canned low-fructose fruit,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Newton Fire Department Announces Return of St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023

NEWTON, NJ –Mark your calendar.  On March 18, the Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be returning.  After having been interrupted by the pandemic, the Newton Fire Department will once again sponsor the much-loved event. Area residents will be able to enjoy floats, animals, bands, fire trucks and more.  The parade will begin on Lower Spring Street at 11 a.m. and finish at Memory Park. Additional details will be shared as they are available.
NEWTON, NJ
Berkeley Heights Board of Ed Honors Gov. Livingston Championship Volleyball Team

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – The Gov. Livingston Girls Volleyball 2022 Sectional Champions were honored with a proclamation at Thursday's Board of Education meeting. The players, Coach Steve Hess, and many family members were in attendance. GL’s Athletic Director Ann Clifton said, “It’s my honor to be here this evening to honor our 2022 NJSIAA Central Group 2 State Champion Girls Volleyball Team. The first ever. -- I have to mention a teeny bit about the outstanding support this team had throughout the year, which I think speaks to the character of our student-athletes. The crowds and excitement continue to grow each game. We actually didn’t have...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
Muslim Residents Ask East Brunswick Board of Education to Close Schools for Eid

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Andrew Koontz: Born to Run, But Not Always for Political Office

Princeton, NJ -- In case anyone asks -- and I did -- Andrew Koontz, the longtime Mercer County and Princeton municipal elected office holder, is not running for anything. After serving as a Mercer County Commissioner for 12 years (four full terms first elected in 2010), he is not running for that post again. Nor is he running for the Mercer County executive post, which has generated some competitive interest among Democrats this year. After serving as a Princeton Borough Councilman for six years (appointed in 2004 and elected in 2007), he is not running for a seat on the consolidated...
PRINCETON, NJ
Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner.   Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.  Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Infinite Care's Skilled Rehabilitation Centers: Extraordinary Recovery and Healing.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Infinite Care with a network of locations across New York, New Jersey and Florida, will soon be expanding their extraordinary Post-Acute care into Monmouth County, NJ. Located by the scenic Swimming River off Newman Springs Road, the modern facility will feature water front suites, with elevated levels of therapy and nursing care for residents.  As an established and leading chain of top quality skilled rehabilitation centers, Infinite Care's proven treatment programs provide the best balance of physical and emotional care for your loved one when they need it most. Infinite Care understands that keeping residents engaged and socially active during the healing and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
David Brearley to Hold Mandatory 8th Grade Parent Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from David Brearley Middle-High School Principal Jeremy Davies.  Hello, 8th Grade Parents/Guardians, The 8th Grade PTO will be holding a mandatory parent meeting for all 8th Grade parents/guardians on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30pm. For the convenience of everyone, this meeting will be held virtually only, on Google Meet HERE  https://meet.google.com/iny-hfxf-qzz. Meeting Flyer Agenda items include all events, costs, etc. associated with 8th Grade end-of-year events. Thank you, Jeremy Davies, Principal David Brearley Middle-High School   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Celebrate Black History Month in Union County with Poetry and Music by Langston and Beethoven

Union County is offering a free event in celebration of Black History Month. Read the press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners to learn more about this evening of poetry and music. The event is free, but seats need to be reserved in advance. Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month 2023, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to present Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud, a free evening of poetry and music exploring the life and times of the poet, social activist, novelist, playwright,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District Votes to Switch from YMCA for Before- and After-Care Services

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – Parents of students in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 school district who use in-school before- and after-care programs run by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA were stunned this week to learn that the district is opting to go another route and has contracted with Right at School for the services. Right at School is a privately held company backed by a Chicago-based private equity firm. According to its website, Right at School offers on-site before and after-care programs as well as summer camps and break camps. The company says that it has grown from serving around 200 students per day in 2011 to...
FANWOOD, NJ
Black History Month Celebrations in Union

UNION, NJ – Union is planning several events throughout February to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month: Film Screening:  “The Woman King”              Saturday, February 11, 2 p.m.             Jefferson School Auditorium, 155 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall The event is free of charge, but tickets are required.  Residents can pick up two free tickets at Town Hall, 1976 Morris Avenue.  Note:  The film is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. Black Excellence Art Gallery             Friday, February 17, 6 to 9 p.m.             Vauxhall Meeting Center, 333 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall Enjoy an evening of Black art at a pop-up gallery celebrating and featuring local Black artists. Admission is free. There will be non-alcoholic champagne and light bites. Black History Month Expo and Vendor Fair             Saturday, February 25, 1 to 5 p.m.             Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue The township’s first ever Black History Month Celebration featuring live music and performances, Black art, local Black-owned business vendors, and food trucks. The Eulace Peacock Unsung Hero Award will be presented during the event.  
UNION, NJ
Spotswood Man Struck by Car in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - An elderly pedestrian was struck by a car on January 19, in East Brunswick Township, according to the authorities. Wesley Klarkowski, a 74-year-old man from Spotswood, was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment. This is the third accident involving a senior citizen being hit by a car in East Brunswick since the beginning of this year. The accident occurred at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Bosko Drive around 5:19 p.m. on Thursday. The busy roadway was closed to traffic in both directions following the incident from Adirondack Avenue to Ellenel Boulevard in Spotswood.  Klarkowski was transported to...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
