Kenilworth Troop 83 to Host 6th Annual Pancake Breakfast

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, Feb 5, Kenilworth Boy Scout Troop 83 will host their annual Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

The event will take place at the VFW Hall located at 33 South 21st St. Tickets are $8 dollars a person and children under five, veterans and Kenilworth first responders eat for free. To purchase tickets go HERE or email troop83mom@gmail.com.

To-go orders will be available with proof of purchase. The breakfast includes: pancakes, sausage, fruit and a beverage.

