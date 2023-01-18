ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Bordentown Township Police Searching for Missing and Endangered Male

By Kristin Antonello
 3 days ago

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — The Bordentown Township Police Department (BTPD) is searching for a male who is believed to be missing and endangered.

On Wednesday, January 18 at approximately 9:37AM, the BTPD sent an e-mail out via the Nixle system alerting residents about "ongoing police activity in the wooded area behind the Hillcrest Apartments in Bordentown Township." The Hillcrest Apartments are located off of Hilltop Drive.

Police say they are looking for a white male who is about 6 foot 2 inches tall and is wearing khaki shorts, a Philadelphia Eagles hat, a black sweatshirt and DC sneakers and is carrying a black backpack. The man is believed to be missing and endangered.

Anyone who sees someone in the Bordentown area fitting the above description is asked to immediately contact the Bordentown Township Police Department at (609) 298-4300 or call 9-1-1.

