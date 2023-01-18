ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Dolphins GM reveals Tua Tagovailoa concussions future

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Throughout the season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concerning concussions leading to some serious questions about his long-term health and concerns about whether he should even play football again . But according to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, Tagovailoa is not more prone to concussions than anyone else.

During a press conference this week, Grier was asked about Tua Tagovailoa potentially being more susceptible to concussions after already suffering multiple concussions. But from the conversations he’s had with professionals, that does not seem to be the case.

“From what our doctors and the consultants we’ve talked to through the NFLPA, that is not a true statement,” Grier said according to Pro Football Talk. “So for us, I don’t think he’s any more prone than anyone else. For us, we’re just letting the doctors, the medical staff and the people in that field that know more. From everything we’ve been told that is not a concern.”

With this news and the news that the Dolphins fully expect Tagovailoa to be back leading the team in 2023, it seems to suggest that Tom Brady will not be heading to Miami, after all – despite the many rumors that have surfaced already .

RMB
3d ago

Someone needs to teach him not to fall backwards on his head. Crud. That’s taught in junior high to Quarterback. Can’t believe they let him do that. Just waiting for the next concussion 🤕. That’s bad at the professional level.

