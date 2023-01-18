Southern Regional Boys Basketball Defeats Toms River East 34-30
STAFFORD - It was a low scoring affair for the Southern Boys Hoops team on Tuesday night. They had a rough shooting night but found a way to secure a 34-30 victory over Toms River East.
Pat Gaffney and Justin Silva led the Rams in scoring with nine 9 points each. Max DiPietro chipped in with eight.
Southern's record improves to 11-3 on the season.
Toms River East (4-10)
9
10
8
3
30
Southern (11-3)
6
8
12
8
34
Player Stats
Toms River East Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Manny Vargas
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Jacob Mathus
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
Soren Wilson
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
Jason McKelvey
3
2
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
Dylan Russell
3
0
1
0
7
0
0
0
0
Steven Scorsone
2
0
1
0
5
0
0
0
0
Totals:
10
2
4
0
30
0
0
0
0
Southern Game Stats
Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL
Leo Crowley
1
0
0
0
2
3
1
0
1
Pat Gaffney
3
1
0
0
9
7
0
0
1
Justin Silva
0
0
0
0
9
1
1
0
0
Andy Falletta
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
Caden Schubiger
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
Max DiPietro
3
0
2
0
8
0
0
0
0
Tom Menegus
2
0
0
0
4
9
2
2
0
Cooper Dempsey
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
10
1
2
0
34
22
5
2
2
