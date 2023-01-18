ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Southern Regional Boys Basketball Defeats Toms River East 34-30

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

STAFFORD - It was a low scoring affair for the Southern Boys Hoops team on Tuesday night. They had a rough shooting night but found a way to secure a 34-30 victory over Toms River East.

Pat Gaffney and Justin Silva led the Rams in scoring with nine 9 points each.  Max DiPietro chipped in with eight.

Southern's record improves to 11-3 on the season.



Toms River East (4-10)
9
10
8
3
30


Southern (11-3)
6
8
12
8
34

Player Stats

Toms River East Game Stats



Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL




Manny Vargas
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0


Jacob Mathus
2
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0


Soren Wilson
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0


Jason McKelvey
3
2
0
0
12
0
0
0
0


Dylan Russell
3
0
1
0
7
0
0
0
0


Steven Scorsone
2
0
1
0
5
0
0
0
0


Totals:
10
2
4
0
30
0
0
0
0

Southern Game Stats



Player
2PT
3PT
FTM
FTA
PTS
REB
AST
BLK
STL




Leo Crowley
1
0
0
0
2
3
1
0
1


Pat Gaffney
3
1
0
0
9
7
0
0
1


Justin Silva
0
0
0
0
9
1
1
0
0


Andy Falletta
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0


Caden Schubiger
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0


Max DiPietro
3
0
2
0
8
0
0
0
0


Tom Menegus
2
0
0
0
4
9
2
2
0


Cooper Dempsey
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0


Totals:
10
1
2
0
34
22
5
2
2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apfoA_0kImQUE300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Hoopsters Upset 53-41 by Toms River South

TOMS RIVER - Kai Barckley scored 22 points to lift Toms River South to a quick start and upset victory over the Southern Rams on Thursday. South defeated Southern 53-41. Barckley scored five 3-pointers and went three of four from the line in his total for Toms River South which led 26-15 at halftime. Pat Gaffney led Southern with 13 points. Southern's record drops to 13-4 on the season.   Sou
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lizzie Calandruccio and Allie Costantino Help Lead Spotswood Past South River

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team defeated South River High School Friday night behind the hot hands of Lizzie Calandruccio and Allie Costantino. Calandruccio and Costantino both dropped 14 points for the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division leading Chargers. Meaghan Bicsko and Ava Hellerich scored six points apiece. Hellerich also grabbed seven rebounds. Jada Palacios and Violet Tharney each netted five points. Isabella Vitale, Teagan Jones and Ava Fama all chipped in two points. Fama dominated under the basket again, pulling down 11 rebounds. Molly Walsh had a rebound and Tatum Jones had a rebound and three steals. Natalia Vera Cruz put up 13 points for the Rams.  The victory over South River improved Spotswood's overall season record to 12-3. Spotswood is 9-0 in Blue Division matchups. The Chargers return to the court on Saturday to play Keansburg High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Wrestlers Defeat South Plainfield 61-6

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Wrestling team defeated South Plainfield 61-6 on Saturday at Southern .  The Kaszuba family, (three children pictured below with Coach Dan Roy) was presented a plaque in recognition and remembrance of their father, John Kaszuba who unexpectedly pass away recently.   Today it was an opportunity for the Southern Wrestling Community to honor John, the "Voice of the Rams."  A special thank you was extended to the Kaszuba family for their contribution to Southern Regional.   106: Anthony Mason (SORE) over Joseph Stanzione (SOPL) (Fall 0:25) 113: Sam Pari (SORE) over Justin Culver (SOPL) (Fall 1:44) 120: Scottie Sari (SORE) over Nicholas Irizarry (SOPL) (Fall...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dubose-Carter's Career-High Of 22 Points Lifts Nutley Boys Basketball In Essex County Tournament

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by a career-high 22 points from junior guard Donte' Dubose-Carter, the Nutley High boys basketball team earned a 47-35 victory over 34th-seeded Cedar Grove in the preliminary round of the 76th annual Essex County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nutley. Nutley, the tournament's 31st seed, now advances to the second preliminary round where it will play 18th-seeded Montclair on Monday, Jan. 23. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-12). Cedar Grove, which was led by Nick Russo's 21 points, fell to 8-7 with the loss. Nutley trailed, 19-17, at the half, but used...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team's Winning Streak Reaches 13

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team won back-to-back games at home on Friday and Saturday to keep the Chargers winning streak rolling. Spotswood defeated South River High School's junior varsity team on Friday and Keansburg High School's JV squad on Saturday to improve the Chargers overall season record to 13-0. Danielle Salvesen scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in the victory over the Rams Friday. Tatum Jones, Alex Nault and Josey Longo all put up six points against South River. Gabby Barasch added five and Makayla White chipped in four to give the Chargers JV the team's 12th victory of the season. On Saturday, it was Jones who led the Chargers in scoring. Jones dropped 14 points and had eight steals. Salvesen picked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nault netted 11 points and Barasch scored seven. Since the 2022-23 girls basketball JV season began in December, the Chargers have rifled off 13 straight victories. The team will look to keep the streak rolling on Monday when Spotswood travels to Metuchen High School on Monday to play the Bulldogs' JV squad. Tip off for the junior varsity game is at 4 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Michael Marzano, Christopher Centeno and Matthew Miller Lead Way, as Bengals Wrestling Team Improves to 13-7 After Sweeping quad Match

The Bloomfield High wrestling team continued its upswing, winning three more matches on Jan 21, in a quad match at Kearny. The Bengals defeated Orange, Kearny and Belleville to improve to 13-7 on the season. The team also lost a tough dual match, on Jan. 20, at Livingston. Coach Ryan Smircich's team will compete at the Essex County championships, on Jan. 25 and 26, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m., on both dates. On Jan. 30, Bloomfield visits Lyndhurst/North Arlington at 7 p.m., at Lyndhurst High. Versus Livingston, the Bengals lost, 42-27. BHS won six of the 14...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Boys and Girls Swim Teams Remain Undefeated in Skyland Conference Valley Division Action

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Bernards boys and girls swim teams took down undefeated Franklin on Thursday. The girls team won 105-63 (record 6-0) and the boys team won 117-41 (record 4-1-1).   For the girls, leading the scoring were double winners Sami Bender (200Y free and 100Y butterfly), Grace Korey (500Y free and 100Y breaststroke), Meghan Robinson (200Y Individual Medley and 100Y backstroke). Others scoring for Bernards were: Ella Ecko (1st 100Y free and 2nd 200Y individual medley), Ashley Hartnett (1st in 50Y free and 2nd in 100Y backstroke) Caitlyn Sebastian (2nd  200Y free and 3rd 100Y free), Shannon Meeks (2nd 100Y butterfly), Anna Rekatas (3rd 50Y free), Annabella DeRosa (3rd 500Y free and 4th 100Y breaststroke) and Morgan...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Captures Second Straight Rout on Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ – On Friday night Morristown trounced North Star Academy by a score of 72-22.  Surprisingly North Star got off to an early 6-5 lead over the hometown Colonials as Morristown struggled from the field out of the gate. However, that would be the last time the visiting Knights would hold the lead in this one as Morristown proceeded to go on 17-0 run over the next few minutes and end the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 25-8 lead after 8 minutes played. An absolutely dominate end to the first quarter for Morristown was triggered by their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Piscataway, 62-52

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls basketball team broke to a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway on Friday. Brooke Motusesky scored 24 points for the Bears (6-8), who jumped out to a 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led, 29-17, at halftime. Tamea El connected for 17 points for East Brunswick. Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Squeaks by Hillside, 55-54

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills held on to edge Hillside on Friday, 55-54. John Jelly led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors and Alec Graf added 14 points. Kareem Hogan and Charles Allen each sunk 12 points for Hillside. The Warriors were down 28-21 at the half but came back from the break and out-shot Hillside 18-13 in the third quarter. “We found a way,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Proud of our boys for fighting back and battling through four games in five days. Some really tough games next week that we are looking forward and excited for the opportunity.” Watchung Hills improves to 8-6 and next plays at Hillsborough on Tuesday.
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Comes up Short Against Marlboro-Holmdel

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team took the ice Friday to take on another coop team, Marlboro-Holmdel High School. The back-and-forth game ended up as a 9-6 loss for CBR on the Mustangs' Cancer Awareness Night at the Jersey Shore Arena. CBR fell behind 3-0 in the first period before closing the gap to 3-2 by the end. In the second period, CBR tied the game and had a two goal lead before the Mustangs tied the game and took a 6-5 lead into the third period. CBR got one back when goalie Eryk Miastowski...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Seeded No. 3 in Essex County Tournament

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ -- The Essex County Tournament gets underway Saturday with preliminary round games. There are 39 teams entered in this year's tournament, and Caldwell has received the third seed, the highest in school history. The Chiefs had a 13-0 going into Thursday night's game against Payne Tech. Last year, Caldwell reached the ECT Final Four for the first time in the program's history. Seton Hall Prep is the top seed, and Arts High School received the second seed. Montclair Immaculate is seeded fourth. The second preliminary round is scheduled for Monday, the third Jan. 26, and the first round Jan. 28. Caldwell will host a first-round game on Jan. 28.  West Essex High School (11-2) has a bye until the third preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Knights will play at home. The championship game is scheduled for Essex County College on Saturday, Feb. 18.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Board of Ed Honors Gov. Livingston Championship Volleyball Team

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – The Gov. Livingston Girls Volleyball 2022 Sectional Champions were honored with a proclamation at Thursday's Board of Education meeting. The players, Coach Steve Hess, and many family members were in attendance. GL’s Athletic Director Ann Clifton said, “It’s my honor to be here this evening to honor our 2022 NJSIAA Central Group 2 State Champion Girls Volleyball Team. The first ever. -- I have to mention a teeny bit about the outstanding support this team had throughout the year, which I think speaks to the character of our student-athletes. The crowds and excitement continue to grow each game. We actually didn’t have...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept by Wallington, 7-0

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – NJIC Meadowands league leader Wallington swept Hasbrouck Heights, 7-0, in a division bowling match Thursday afternoon in North Arlington. Despite a 195 game in game one by Michael McGurran, and William Munoz rolling seven  strikes, Wallington defeated the Aviators by a score of 785-684.  Wallington’s Jonathan Kruk rolled a 242 to lead the Panthers. Daniel Jeetan chipped in with a 215 for Wallington. Hasbrouck Heights rolled its best game of the day in game two, with Munoz rolling a 229 and Jake Rozsa bowling a 213, the Panthers defeated the Aviators by 19 pins, 779-760.  Tyler Kruk rolled a 253 to lead Wallington, with Jeetan adding in a 239. Wallington finished out the match with a 706-656 victory in the finale.   Wallington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0         Hasbrouck Heights         Michael Quimbayo 155 149 186 490 Michael McGurran 195 169 151 515 Jake Rozsa 155 213 159 527 William Munoz 179 229 160 568 Total 684 760 656 2100 Wallington   785 779 706 2270
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Recreation Wrestling Program Goes Live for First Time Since Pandemic

RAHWAY, NJ — If you ever need to get back to basics and want a reminder about what the joy of sports is really all about, or maybe even what it meant to you when you first picked up a bat or bounced a ball or hit the mat as a young person, consider ducking your head into the small gym of the Rahway Recreation Center on a Friday evening. There you will find a lively and raucous affair, young athletes, their coaches, and families learning about sportsmanship, teamwork, camaraderie, and, of course, a whole lot of wrestling. For the past two seasons, the Rahway Recreation Wrestling program has been...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Review of CHS Basketball Recruiting Goes to Appeals Court

CAMDEN, NJ – A proposed hearing on alleged basketball recruiting violations by Camden High School now is in the hands of the state Appellate Court. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) hearing was scheduled two weeks ago, but a state Superior Court judge issued an order stopping the hearing for a two-week period, inviting the plaintiff, the Camden City School District, to appeal and ask for a ruling on the release of student records. An appeal was filed this week and the postponement of the NJSIAA hearing will continue until the completion of the appeal, according to the January 9...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Wins Over Plainfield, 50-47

UNION, NJ -- The Union boys basketball team started the second half a lot better than they started the first half. The Farmers closed things out pretty well, too, as Elijah Blackwell sank six of seven free throws in the fourth quarter and Union hung on to defeat Plainfield, 50-47, Thursday afternoon. Blackwell scored 23 points and handed out five assists for Union (7-7), which sank eight 3-pointers in the game. Three of those 3s came from Blackwell, with Ralph Brucal sinking four from long range and finishing with 12 points. Kameron McGainey had the other 3-pointer for the Farmers, whose eight...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy