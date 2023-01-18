Southern Regional Boys Basketball Defeats Toms River East 34-30

STAFFORD - It was a low scoring affair for the Southern Boys Hoops team on Tuesday night. They had a rough shooting night but found a way to secure a 34-30 victory over Toms River East.

Pat Gaffney and Justin Silva led the Rams in scoring with nine 9 points each. Max DiPietro chipped in with eight.

Southern's record improves to 11-3 on the season.





Toms River East (4-10)

9

10

8

3

30





Southern (11-3)

6

8

12

8

34





Player Stats

Toms River East Game Stats





Player

2PT

3PT

FTM

FTA

PTS

REB

AST

BLK

STL









Manny Vargas

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

0





Jacob Mathus

2

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

0





Soren Wilson

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

0





Jason McKelvey

3

2

0

0

12

0

0

0

0





Dylan Russell

3

0

1

0

7

0

0

0

0





Steven Scorsone

2

0

1

0

5

0

0

0

0





Totals:

10

2

4

0

30

0

0

0

0





Southern Game Stats





Player

2PT

3PT

FTM

FTA

PTS

REB

AST

BLK

STL









Leo Crowley

1

0

0

0

2

3

1

0

1





Pat Gaffney

3

1

0

0

9

7

0

0

1





Justin Silva

0

0

0

0

9

1

1

0

0





Andy Falletta

1

0

0

0

2

0

1

0

0





Caden Schubiger

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0





Max DiPietro

3

0

2

0

8

0

0

0

0





Tom Menegus

2

0

0

0

4

9

2

2

0





Cooper Dempsey

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0





Totals:

10

1

2

0

34

22

5

2

2







