ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Lisa Marie Presley’s Grave Being Prepared for Graceland Burial

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The death of Elvis Presley ‘s only child, Lisa Marie Presley , on Jan. 12 rattled those who have followed the famous family for years. Her unexpected passing was shocking just days after a Golden Globe appearance to support Baz Luhrman’s Elvis film. Subsequently, the family revealed details of a public ceremony on Graceland’s grounds after a private burial. Under those circumstances, in new photos published by TMZ , workers prepare Lisa Marie’s grave in the family’s Meditation Garden .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LyHy_0kImQKe100
Lisa Marie Presley in a side-by-side photograph taken alongside her father Elvis Presley’s Graceland grave | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/ Buddy Mays/Corbis
Related

Lisa Marie Presley Once Sang of a ‘Space Left’ in ‘The Damn Back Lawn’ For Her in Graceland’s Meditation Garden

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley’s death is undetermined, says LA county coroner

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 12, 2023. However, medics restarted her heart after they administered CPR en route to a hospital in Los Angeles, but she died that same day at 54.

Per CNN , Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death is undetermined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the LA County Coroner. “Presley was examined on Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred,” the coroner explained.

Consequently, “Deferred means that a cause of death has not been determined after an autopsy. The medical examiner requests more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Hence, once the tests/studies come back, the doctor re-evaluates the case and makes the cause of death determination,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN.

Graceland workers prepare Lisa Marie Presley’s grave for burial

TMZ shared photographs of workers preparing Lisa Marie’s grave at Graceland. Subsequently, she will rest in Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Graceland’s Meditation Garden is a family graveyard that lies just behind the pool area of the Presley family home. Unlike the rest of the compound, it is a quiet space surrounded by religious statues and a water feature that allows visitors to pay their respects to the family.

On one side of the fountain are Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis Presley, flanked by his parents, Vernon and Gladys. His grandmother Minnie Mae is also laid to rest there. A small plaque honoring Elvis’ twin brother, Jesse, is also in the area.

Benjamin is buried across from his grandfather on the opposite side of the circular fountain. Next to her son, Lisa Marie’s remains will be interred. TMZ reported that work started Tuesday on the memorial site. The site also said their sources saw a stage with a backdrop on Graceland’s front lawn. This structure is likely part of the public memorial on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Details regarding the public memorial for Elvis Presley’s only child

Per Graceland’s official site , a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will take place on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The general public may attend.

While the family appreciates the tributes to Lisa Marie and the Presley family, they asked fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation supports various charitable organizations, focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned. Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar. At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio. Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley was ‘never the same’ after son’s suicide in new home

Just three months after Lisa Marie Presley purchased a home in Calabasas, California, her son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life inside. A source told The Post that the only daughter of Elvis Presley was “never the same again” after that tragic day. “Her world really stopped in the last few years and she has tried everything to cope so that she could be there for the rest of her children,” the source said. Presley, who passed away on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter, Riley Keough, 33....
CALABASAS, CA
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
iheart.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Resting Place Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough said she will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, Entertainment Tonight reports. Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Sudden Death

Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday — just hours after being rushed to an L.A. hospital after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.Like her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

264K+
Followers
126K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy