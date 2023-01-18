Read full article on original website
UK rape crisis centres forced to turn away victims as need rises and cash runs out
Rape crisis centres that provide support and counselling to victims are being forced to shut their waiting lists across the country because a lack of funding means they can no longer meet the demand. Staff at centres from Scotland to Somerset have described waiting lists as long as 18 months...
Jeremy Hunt led calls for big pay rise for NHS nurses last summer
Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor of the exchequer, led calls just six months ago for a big pay rise for nurses to reflect the cost of living crisis, describing it as “unacceptable” that they were struggling to buy enough food for their families, pay their housing costs and get to work.
Long NHS waiting lists cutting chances of pregnancy, fertility chief warns
Prospective parents’ chances of having a baby are being affected by long NHS waiting lists for women’s health treatments, the UK’s fertility chief has warned. Julia Chain, chair of UK fertility regulator the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), said delays to women getting diagnoses and treatments for gynaecological issues were preventing them from starting IVF quickly, which meant it was less likely to work.
Wilson won after 13 wasted Tory years. Starmer can do exactly the same
The Labour party under Keir Starmer is clearly a government in waiting. The Labour leader and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, were generally considered to be representing the UK last week at the resumed, post-epidemic annual meeting in Davos of the World Economic Forum. Our prime minister, the hapless Rishi Sunak, may be desperate for overseas investors to back Brexit Britain, but did not even bother to beat the drum by going to Davos himself.
CDC is talking to airlines about wastewater testing in planes. New reports support that strategy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is talking to airlines about the possibility of testing for the coronavirus in sewage from planes, the agency told NBC News. Since September 2021, the CDC has been testing international travelers for Covid on a volunteer basis via nasal swabs. The program now includes seven major airports. Expanding that surveillance to include wastewater could allow the CDC to collect more data about emerging variants.
Church of England apologizes for treatment of LGBTQ people
The Church of England formally apologized Friday for its treatment of LGBTQ people even as it said that same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches. The apology from the church’s bishops came in a report following five years of debate on the church’s position on sexuality.
Pilots volunteer to fly passengers seeking abortion care for free
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, people from states where abortions are illegal are forced to travel to other parts of the U.S. to undergo the procedure. As these trips can be expensive, NBC’s Kathy Park has the story of one non-profit group “Elevated Access” that is working to address this issue. Jan. 21, 2023.
