Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County knife threats, man arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case
The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect arrested after using several knives during a ‘hostage situation’ at a Wisconsin home
ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 20-year-old man after he jumped from a second-story window after allegedly holding several victims hostage at knifepoint. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the incident began around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man in custody for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety | By Sheriff Martin R. Schulteis
January 20, 2023 – Addison, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sunset Drive in the Town of Addison on January 19, 2023 at 9:24p.m. after receiving a report of a male subject armed with a knife attempting to stab multiple individuals.
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Gabriel Davis Pedahel, 23, Chilton, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child on 4/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) No contact with N.P.; 4) Comply with sex offender registry and rules; 5) No unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of incidental contact and contact at agent’s discretion; 6) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing 01-18-2023 by 5:00 p.m.; 7) Four (4) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 8) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
seehafernews.com
Fourth Person Charged In Connection To Milwaukee Mailman’s Murder
A fourth suspect has been charged in connection to last month’s murder of a Milwaukee mailman. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth lied to investigators when she told them her home surveillance cameras weren’t working. They were, and prosecutors say they caught Aundre Cross delivering her mail a few...
wearegreenbay.com
Parking lot shooter in Wisconsin taken into custody, sends nearby schools into lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeastern Wisconsin barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly shot at vehicles in a parking lot and then fled from law enforcement, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown. Both the Hartland Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released reports...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armed robbery prompts standoff in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
CBS 58
Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
WISN
Homeowner says police refused to respond to armed robbery package theft
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family said police refused to respond to an armed robbery near their home. It happened on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. near N. 77th Street and W. Burleigh Street. The homeowner, Van Donkersgoed said their friend works at the nearby restaurant Fireside BBQ and Grill. Donkersgoed...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
CBS 58
Man charged in homicide of South Milwaukee teens held on $500K bond
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man charged with fatally shooting two teens in South Milwaukee appeared in court Thursday, Jan. 19. Brandon Randall, 22, is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He's charged with two counts first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Ava Allen, 17, and...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
Comments / 0