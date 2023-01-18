Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
El Centro Break-in
El Centro police responded to a burglar alarm shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at a business in the 200 block of Wake Avenue and found that a brick had been thrown through the back door of the business. A representative of the business said that a thin-built man with a beard, wearing a gray hoodie, baggy pants and white shoes had entered the business through the broken back door. It was unknown what might have been taken but it was estimated that the cost to repair the broken door was $500.00.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Military Ordnance Recovered
An El Centro resident found something unusual while working in the yard. A small grenade like artifact was discovered. The ordnance was described as small and very rusty and possibly a grenade. The residence was evacuated while El Centro Fire Department safely removed the object. The recovered items have been turned over to the Imperial County Fire Department Bomb Squad for destruction.
kxoradio.com
Lions But No Tigers or Bears
El Centro police assisted a man who was being chased by lions. The man called police at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday. He said he was at a fast-food restaurant on North Imperial Avenue and that lions were trying to get out of cars. When police arrived, they found him on top of a car. At first, he declined to come down off the car but was eventually persuaded to do so. He was turned over to Imperial County Behavior Health staff. No lions, tigers or bears were sighted.
Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky
A 53 foot trailer catches fire near El Centro on Wednesday night The post Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs. The post Abandoned building raided by Calexico police appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice. The post Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt
A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries. The post Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt appeared first on KYMA.
75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car
A 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue on foot was struck by a Chevy Silverado last night and was sent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The post 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop
CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
El Centro SLAM Festival
(SLAM Festival Saturday)...It is being held at Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park. It is the 3rd Annual SLAM Festival. It will feature BMX and Skate competitions. There will be artists and live music. Registration for competition is at 11 am. BMX competition starts at 12 noon. The Skate competition will begin at 2:00 pm. The competitions will feature three divisions, beginners, intermediate, and advanced. All competitors must wear helmets, and those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will also be a bike ride, led by Chain Reaction. It is open for anyone who wants to participate.. The live bands begin at 1:00 pm with Feramona. The Mirage plays at 2:30 pm and the headliners, Pure Majik, entertains at 4:00 pm. There will be food vendors, information booths, lawn games and more. The City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Facebook page will have all the event details.
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Rib Cook-Off Returns After 4-year Hiatus
HOLTVILLE — A smaller but popular-as-ever Holtville Rib Cook-Off made its triumphant return here at Hot Rods & Beer on Saturday, Jan. 14. The former Holtville Rib Cook-off was previously organized by the Holtville Athletic Club, and it was last held in 2019 after a 28-year run. But a...
Community members establish memorial for fallen officers
Community leaders are continuing their efforts to ensure that fallen members of law enforcement and their families are never forgotten. The post Community members establish memorial for fallen officers appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico City Council tackles new program of license plate readers
The Calexico City Council and Calexico Police Chief debated over a new program that will bring license plate readers to Calexico. The post Calexico City Council tackles new program of license plate readers appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
75-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing street in Yuma
YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.
One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial
The Yuma man accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy is one step closer to going to trial. The post One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Comedy Show to Benefit Cancer Patient
EL CENTRO – A comedy show whose proceeds will help Valley resident Jerry Michael Hernandez, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer, will be held in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The show, organized by Wasupwu Productions, will start at 8 p.m. at the Ricochet R/C Raceway, located...
Las Palmitas owners make first appearance in court
The four owners of Las Palmitas restaurants in El Centro made their first court appearance in Brawley today. The post Las Palmitas owners make first appearance in court appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0