(SLAM Festival Saturday)...It is being held at Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park. It is the 3rd Annual SLAM Festival. It will feature BMX and Skate competitions. There will be artists and live music. Registration for competition is at 11 am. BMX competition starts at 12 noon. The Skate competition will begin at 2:00 pm. The competitions will feature three divisions, beginners, intermediate, and advanced. All competitors must wear helmets, and those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will also be a bike ride, led by Chain Reaction. It is open for anyone who wants to participate.. The live bands begin at 1:00 pm with Feramona. The Mirage plays at 2:30 pm and the headliners, Pure Majik, entertains at 4:00 pm. There will be food vendors, information booths, lawn games and more. The City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Facebook page will have all the event details.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO