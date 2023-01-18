ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

kxoradio.com

El Centro Break-in

El Centro police responded to a burglar alarm shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at a business in the 200 block of Wake Avenue and found that a brick had been thrown through the back door of the business. A representative of the business said that a thin-built man with a beard, wearing a gray hoodie, baggy pants and white shoes had entered the business through the broken back door. It was unknown what might have been taken but it was estimated that the cost to repair the broken door was $500.00.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Military Ordnance Recovered

An El Centro resident found something unusual while working in the yard. A small grenade like artifact was discovered. The ordnance was described as small and very rusty and possibly a grenade. The residence was evacuated while El Centro Fire Department safely removed the object. The recovered items have been turned over to the Imperial County Fire Department Bomb Squad for destruction.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Lions But No Tigers or Bears

El Centro police assisted a man who was being chased by lions. The man called police at about 1:00 p.m. Thursday. He said he was at a fast-food restaurant on North Imperial Avenue and that lions were trying to get out of cars. When police arrived, they found him on top of a car. At first, he declined to come down off the car but was eventually persuaded to do so. He was turned over to Imperial County Behavior Health staff. No lions, tigers or bears were sighted.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
kxoradio.com

El Centro SLAM Festival

(SLAM Festival Saturday)...It is being held at Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park. It is the 3rd Annual SLAM Festival. It will feature BMX and Skate competitions. There will be artists and live music. Registration for competition is at 11 am. BMX competition starts at 12 noon. The Skate competition will begin at 2:00 pm. The competitions will feature three divisions, beginners, intermediate, and advanced. All competitors must wear helmets, and those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There will also be a bike ride, led by Chain Reaction. It is open for anyone who wants to participate.. The live bands begin at 1:00 pm with Feramona. The Mirage plays at 2:30 pm and the headliners, Pure Majik, entertains at 4:00 pm. There will be food vendors, information booths, lawn games and more. The City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Facebook page will have all the event details.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Rib Cook-Off Returns After 4-year Hiatus

HOLTVILLE — A smaller but popular-as-ever Holtville Rib Cook-Off made its triumphant return here at Hot Rods & Beer on Saturday, Jan. 14. The former Holtville Rib Cook-off was previously organized by the Holtville Athletic Club, and it was last held in 2019 after a 28-year run. But a...
HOLTVILLE, CA
yumadailynews.com

75-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing street in Yuma

YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Comedy Show to Benefit Cancer Patient

EL CENTRO – A comedy show whose proceeds will help Valley resident Jerry Michael Hernandez, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer, will be held in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 28. The show, organized by Wasupwu Productions, will start at 8 p.m. at the Ricochet R/C Raceway, located...
EL CENTRO, CA

