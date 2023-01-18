Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Lineup announced for Atlantic Beach Music Festival
ATLANTIC BEACH - With the ninth annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival on the horizon, the town of Atlantic Beach has released an event date and a schedule of performers. The festival is free to attend and will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 on the boardwalk at The Circle, 115 Atlantic Blvd.
wcti12.com
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — A Bottlenose Dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. The dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms got to the animal. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach,...
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
WITN
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in a shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving two men dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people...
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Reward money increased to $55K for case of Apex man murdered in Atlantic Beach during fishing trip
"It was just the most tragic thing I've ever had happened to me in my life. I haven't had a good night's sleep since."
2 dead after 3 shot in NC shopping center parking lot
One of the two wounded in the shooting is in critical condition, police said.
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
wcti12.com
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
WITN
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on Hwy 55 in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Craven County — A crash blocked traffic Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, on Hwy. 55 in Bridgeton. It happened at the intersection near Handy Mart. Fire department crews and State Troopers responded to the scene. It is unknown if any injuries occurred at this time.
