Commissioners declare January Human Trafficking Awareness Month, extend application window for affordable parking, more

Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
Community invited to hear recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness at January 25 meeting
The National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH) has concluded their study of unsheltered homelessness in the Asheville area. Based on needs identified through stakeholder interviews, surveys and data collection conducted in summer 2022, the NAEH has drafted recommendations which will be presented to the community during a joint meeting of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commission on Wednesday, January 25 from 1 – 4 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Changes Ccming to Food Nutrition Services allotments
Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
City of Asheville special meeting
There will be a joint meeting between the Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Commissioners on January 25, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, located at 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, N.C. The purpose of this joint meeting is to hear the results of the project conducted by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, including a comprehensive needs assessment and corresponding strategies and recommendations to improve our community response to unsheltered homelessness.
Community invited to provide input on funding to address homelessness
The City of Asheville, as the Participating Jurisdiction for the four-county Asheville Regional Housing Consortium, is seeking public input to inform and prioritize use of a one-time $4.7 million allocation of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding, known...
Financial assistance available for septic repairs, deadline extended
If you’ve been struggling to complete a septic system repair at your home, Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding. The Septic Repair Assistance Program (SRP) launched in November of 2022, and Permits & Inspections is still accepting applications through Wednesday, Feb. 15 to determine if homeowners may qualify. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income($64,250 for a family of four). If you think you may qualify, call 250-5360 for assistance.
Family shelter lands at church instead of vacant school
On a recent rainy Tuesday, the scene looked like an evening in any other West Asheville home. Kids, including a boisterous, barefoot toddler, gathered around a wooden puzzle on the floor. A mother kept an eye on her children as “Puss in Boots” projected on a big screen in the background. Dinner that night would be ribs.
PACT Act Town Hall coming April 1
The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America and the North Carolina State Council to bring a Toxic Exposure/PACT Act Veterans Town Hall to Asheville. The event will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the AB...
Student Artwork Showcase at AVL — local students elementary to high school are representing WNC at airport
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to announce that its annual Student Artwork Showcase in on display in its art gallery. Students ranging from elementary to high school, using a variety of mediums, have been selected to exhibit in the showcase. Passengers and visitors will be able to enjoy the art through March 16, 2023.
Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security
A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
Looking forward
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Asheville police seek information on Jan. 18 homicide
Asheville Police Department detectives are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in the south side community that leaves one man dead. APD Patrol Officers responded to Southern Streer at 11:36 p.m. on Jan. 18 to reports of a gunshot wound. There they found 27 -year-old Mackenzie McCord Strictland (07/16/1995), who had been shot several times. Buncombe County EMS arrived shortly; however, Strictland had succumbed to his wounds. His next of kin has been made aware.
Suspect in Denny’s Pawn Shop theft ring pleads guilty to organized retail theft
Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Last October, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced criminal charges against 14 individuals in an organized theft ring. The Sheriff’s Office ultimately recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn in Arden. This week one of...
A look back at Asheville’s precarious pro baseball history
The sun was shining, the temperature was in the 70s, and the crowd of over 2,000 was in a festive spirit at McCormick Field the afternoon of April 16, 1959. After a three-year absence, professional baseball was back in Asheville. Playing their home opener, the Class-A Tourists fell to Georgia’s...
