Commissioners declare January Human Trafficking Awareness Month, extend application window for affordable parking, more

If you’ve been struggling to complete a septic system repair at your home, Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding. The Septic Repair Assistance Program (SRP) launched in November of 2022, and Permits & Inspections is still accepting applications through Wednesday, Feb. 15 to determine if homeowners may qualify. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income($64,250 for a family of four). If you think you may qualify, call 250-5360 for assistance.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO