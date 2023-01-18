Read full article on original website
Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Saturday, January 21st
Madrid 72, Nodaway Valley/O-M 62 (Boston DeVault 23 points) Freeman 75, Riverside 54 (Grady Jeppesen 32 points) **Jenna Hopp breaks Madison Camden’s career scoring record at Glenwood with 1,485 points.
Here are Saturday's high school sports results
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Notre Dame 81, Germantown 73 GERMANTOWN - Emmett Lawton buried five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 35 points as the Tritons outlasted Germantown in...
Roundup: Gabor leads Newark girls bowling on record day
Jade Gabor rolled an impressive series of 686, recording games of 227, 258 and 201 to take first individually for the Newark girls bowling team Saturday during the Winter Shootout. Gabor led the Wildcats to a school-record single-game total of 943. Makayla Adams added high games of 180 and 193...
Elmquist and Stanerson place for Audubon at Herb Irgens Invitational
(Ida Grove) The Herb Irgens Wrestling Tournament at OABCIG featured 25 teams. Audubon scored 14 points to tie for 23rd. Lane Elmquist improved to 20-9 on the season with his 7th place finish at 106 pounds. Coming in 8th at 120 for the Wheelers was Jack Stanerson. Team Scoring. Don...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
