ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Newark Advocate

Roundup: Gabor leads Newark girls bowling on record day

Jade Gabor rolled an impressive series of 686, recording games of 227, 258 and 201 to take first individually for the Newark girls bowling team Saturday during the Winter Shootout. Gabor led the Wildcats to a school-record single-game total of 943. Makayla Adams added high games of 180 and 193...
NEWARK, OH
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy