New Orleans, LA

clarionherald.org

Three elementary schools gain national Cognia recognition

Three elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans were recognized as “2022 Cognia Schools of Distinction” among the 96 that received the honor across the United States. The honored schools were Holy Name of Jesus School in New Orleans; St. Angela Merici School in Metairie; and St....
METAIRIE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans

It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Mercy Hall parking lot closed

The Mercy Hall parking lot will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 20th, according to an email sent to the Loyola community by Rachel Bobadilla, Assistant Director of Support Services. The closure will be to hold the University Programming Board third Friday event, sponsored by the Department of Student Life and Ministry. The email said that cars must be removed from the parking lot by 10 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22

January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
METAIRIE, LA
whereyat.com

Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support Donations Are Open

You Can Help Keep NOPD Officers Fed and Refreshed During Carnival. Donations are open for the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation's Adopt-A-Cop fund, which provides support to NOPD officers during the Mardi Gras season. The Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support fund, according to NOPJF's website, allows people to provide officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Cafeteria worker sold marijuana baked goods, was removed from campus, school district says

A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel Sumner High School was arrested Friday, accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana to a student, officials said. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was booked on a count of drug distribution and a count of distribution in a drug-free zone, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. A student reported her anonymously through the CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief

New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Murder in Lower Garden District

An early morning murder in New Orleans makes the 16th homicide in 17 days in the city. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets…
NEW ORLEANS, LA

