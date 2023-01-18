Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
clarionherald.org
Three elementary schools gain national Cognia recognition
Three elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans were recognized as “2022 Cognia Schools of Distinction” among the 96 that received the honor across the United States. The honored schools were Holy Name of Jesus School in New Orleans; St. Angela Merici School in Metairie; and St....
bigeasymagazine.com
LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism
The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
WDSU
New Orleans 7th Ward residents begging for help to repair sinking, putrid streets
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the 7th Ward say their street is sinking, and one woman says she has reached out multiple times to her councilman for a solution. Now, she says she and her neighbors have to decide if they will sink or swim when it comes to getting the problems of Pauger Street addressed.
NOLA.com
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans
It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
Loyola Maroon
Mercy Hall parking lot closed
The Mercy Hall parking lot will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 20th, according to an email sent to the Loyola community by Rachel Bobadilla, Assistant Director of Support Services. The closure will be to hold the University Programming Board third Friday event, sponsored by the Department of Student Life and Ministry. The email said that cars must be removed from the parking lot by 10 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22
January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
fox8live.com
Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
NOLA.com
City Council adopts measures to address issues raised by Brown's Dairy project in Central City
Sparked by concerns about an entire city block of luxury short-term rentals under construction in Central City on a site that was supposed to be developed as affordable housing, the City Council on Thursday adopted two measures designed to prevent such situations from happening in the future. The measures, sponsored...
whereyat.com
Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support Donations Are Open
You Can Help Keep NOPD Officers Fed and Refreshed During Carnival. Donations are open for the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation's Adopt-A-Cop fund, which provides support to NOPD officers during the Mardi Gras season. The Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support fund, according to NOPJF's website, allows people to provide officers...
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
NOLA.com
Don’t want to drive during Mardi Gras season? Here’s how to get around
Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. It’s a good idea to avoid driving to parades during Mardi Gras. Between the crowds and the lack of parking options, it’s...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
theadvocate.com
Cafeteria worker sold marijuana baked goods, was removed from campus, school district says
A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel Sumner High School was arrested Friday, accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana to a student, officials said. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was booked on a count of drug distribution and a count of distribution in a drug-free zone, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. A student reported her anonymously through the CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app.
NOLA.com
New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief
New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NOLA Public Schools Superintendent honored with humanitarian award
In only her first year of office, NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams has been recently named as one of two recipients of the 2023 Dr. Effie H. Jones Humanitarian Award from the American Association of School Administrators.
Murder in Lower Garden District
An early morning murder in New Orleans makes the 16th homicide in 17 days in the city. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets…
