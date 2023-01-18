Read full article on original website
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and chilly with snow south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens for much of the area. We have seen a few spots of fog across the river in Iowa, but that should clear up after sunrise. There may be a few glimpses of sunshine from time to time this morning, but expect more clouds than sun through most of the day.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
KSNB Local4
Another shot of snow, Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level disturbance will spin into the Central Plains on Saturday, bring with it another shot of snow. As the low moves into Western Kansas, light snow will develop early Saturday in Southwest Nebraska with a few flurries possible in the Tri-Cities. The bulk of the snow will track from west to east through mid morning to early evening, with the the I-80 corridor on the northern fringe of the coverage area which extends through Northern Kansas, where modest accumulations will be expected. Lingering snow in southeastern areas of the state should be over by Sunday morning.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.
(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
News Channel Nebraska
Hotels near I-80 see boom in business as a result of winter storm
YORK - As a winter storm rolls through Nebraska into Wednesday night, many on the roads in the Cornhusker state are seeing their travel plans be affected. As a result, they have to pull off the road, and unexpectedly wander into a hotel. Such was the case in York, NE....
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
KETV.com
Heavy snowfall closes interstates, highways in Western Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate and highway closures in Western Nebraska as a winter storm moves east across the state. Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday between Kearney and the Wyoming border. On Wednesday afternoon, I-80 was closed westbound at Grand Island. Interstate 76 westbound was closed earlier Tuesday morning from I-80 to the Colorado border.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
