Fulshear, TX

thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 20TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. Cars & Coffee presents Velotica - Exotics on Market Street! Join us every 3rd Saturday of the month from 8 am - 11 am. * Yoga on The Plaza. Start your weekend with...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

The Women of AKA Spend MLK Day Helping DePelchin Serve Children, Families

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha spent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day organizing toys, diapers, clothing and other donations for children and families who may need them in the coming months. The Alpha Kappa Omega chapter volunteered helping to organize the DePelchin Children’s Center Donation Station. DePelchin provides a range...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks opens Saturday, Jan. 28 at Houston Botanic Garden

20 monumental sculptures by world-renowned artist to rise above living museum’s diverse plant collections. Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks opens at Houston Botanic Garden on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring 20 monumental sculptures by Steve Tobin, world-renowned for his works in glass, bronze, ceramic and steel. In Houston, his art will elegantly spiral as much as 30 feet above the natural beauty of the Houston Botanic Garden, the Bayou City’s living museum for plants.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs

Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Review: Dinette is a good bet for everyone

What comes to mind when you pull up to a place called Dinette? If you ambled into the Dinette on North Shepherd and guessed Vietnamese fusion, you would be correct! And that’s just where the surprises begin. I am always amazed by Houston’s incredible number of culinary choices and...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Express Valentine’s Day Weddings Are Back at The Heritage Society Starting at $60

The Heritage Society Is Connecting with Harris County Clerk’s Office to Offer Romance in One Spot. Since 2020, couples planning weddings have encountered inflation and/or pandemic issues, so Houston’s history museum and the Harris County Clerk’s Office has a solution for lovebirds. In 2023, local area couples can either get married for $60 at Sam Houston Park’s outdoor venues or walk down the aisle for $150 in a historic church on Valentine’s Day.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida

Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
KATY, TX
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023

Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX

