Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 20TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. Cars & Coffee presents Velotica - Exotics on Market Street! Join us every 3rd Saturday of the month from 8 am - 11 am. * Yoga on The Plaza. Start your weekend with...
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
Toasted Yolk to crack open doors to Magnolia location in late February, March
The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March, Toasted Yolk Magnolia owner Ben Adams said.
coveringkaty.com
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
thekatynews.com
The Women of AKA Spend MLK Day Helping DePelchin Serve Children, Families
The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha spent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day organizing toys, diapers, clothing and other donations for children and families who may need them in the coming months. The Alpha Kappa Omega chapter volunteered helping to organize the DePelchin Children’s Center Donation Station. DePelchin provides a range...
thekatynews.com
Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks opens Saturday, Jan. 28 at Houston Botanic Garden
20 monumental sculptures by world-renowned artist to rise above living museum’s diverse plant collections. Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks opens at Houston Botanic Garden on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring 20 monumental sculptures by Steve Tobin, world-renowned for his works in glass, bronze, ceramic and steel. In Houston, his art will elegantly spiral as much as 30 feet above the natural beauty of the Houston Botanic Garden, the Bayou City’s living museum for plants.
fox26houston.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
theleadernews.com
Review: Dinette is a good bet for everyone
What comes to mind when you pull up to a place called Dinette? If you ambled into the Dinette on North Shepherd and guessed Vietnamese fusion, you would be correct! And that’s just where the surprises begin. I am always amazed by Houston’s incredible number of culinary choices and...
thekatynews.com
Express Valentine’s Day Weddings Are Back at The Heritage Society Starting at $60
The Heritage Society Is Connecting with Harris County Clerk’s Office to Offer Romance in One Spot. Since 2020, couples planning weddings have encountered inflation and/or pandemic issues, so Houston’s history museum and the Harris County Clerk’s Office has a solution for lovebirds. In 2023, local area couples can either get married for $60 at Sam Houston Park’s outdoor venues or walk down the aisle for $150 in a historic church on Valentine’s Day.
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida
Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Grilled Cheese and Hops and Hot Sauce
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. National Cheese Lover’s Day Celebration at Twisted Grilled Cheese. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cheese gurus at Twisted Grill Cheese will be celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day by offering half-off the melty, gooey "5 Cheese Classic" grilled cheese sandwich. Made with Vermont white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, and yellow and white American cheeses, get it for $5 all day this Friday.
hellowoodlands.com
Spring Festivals in The Woodlands Area 2023
Celebrate Spring at one of these outdoor festivals! Discover local music festivals, art festivals, nature festivals, cook-offs, and more! The Hello Woodlands Spring Festivals Guide is brought to you by Vogt Engineering. January 21, 2023 – Creekside Park Chili Cook-Off & Winter Festival – Come join the fun at the...
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
