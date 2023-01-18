Read full article on original website
massdevice.com
Able Medical launches Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures
Able Medical Devices announced today that it launched its Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures for use after open heart surgery. Marquette, Michigan-based Able Medical designed the stainless steel sutures to close a patient’s chest after open heart surgery. Compared to traditional wire sutures, Valkyrie doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure.
massdevice.com
Novocure announces leadership team restructuring
Novocure (Nasdaq:NVCR) today announced organizational changes for its leadership team as it prepares for future growth. The company said the changes became effective Jan. 17. Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s chief commercial officer, transitioned into a new role as chief growth officer. His responsibilities include product and portfolio strategy, brand management, launch framework and market access/intelligence. He also holds responsibility for new indications in the U.S.
Cepton, Inc. Announces Closing of $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today the completion of its previously announced $100 million investment (the “Investment”) from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276) on January 19, 2023. The Investment, in the form of convertible preferred stock, was approved at a special meeting of Cepton stockholders on January 11, 2023, and is convertible, beginning on the first anniversary of the issue date, into shares of Cepton’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $2.585 per share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005052/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
Benzinga
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
Medagadget.com
Tonometers Market (2023-2030) : A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics: ATCOR, Millar, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co.,Ltd., DAEYOMEDI, MedTach
The market for tonometry device worldwide is forecasted to be priced at US$ 109.68 million in the year 2022 and is anticipated to show a CAGR of 6.1% in the projected period from 2022 to 2030, as issued in a newly report by Coherent Market Insights. The rising use of...
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
massdevice.com
Medtronic signs pledge to advance health equity
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it joined the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN) to drive change in health equity. GHEN, a World Economic Forum, brings together the private and public sectors to address health equity issues. CEOs and business leaders comprise the forum focused on prioritizing action in organizational strategy and purpose.
massdevice.com
Fresenius Medical Care joins health equity pledge
Fresenius Medical Care announced today that it joined the Zero Health Gaps Pledge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. As part of the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN), the pledge brings together stakeholders from the public and private sectors. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, they aim to advance a collective vision of “Zero Health Gaps,” making improvements in health equity.
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
raps.org
Euro Roundup: Swissmedic responds to EU paper on avoiding medical device supply disruptions
The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has detailed its response to the European Union solution for a problem that could disrupt the supply of medical devices in the region. Last year, the EU Medical Device Coordination Group published a paper, MDCG 2022-18, describing the powers that authorities have to...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
Black Woman Launched Chocolate Business With Laser Focus on Funding, Money Management
This Black woman went the extra mile to get the funding she needed for her company. Jessica Spaulding, the founder of Harlem Chocolate Factory, launched her dreams of becoming a chocolatier after taking the chance to pursue startup capital for her company. According to Forbes, Spaulding launched her business in...
peerj.com
Cyclic fatigue resistance of EdgeTaper Platinum, Protaper Gold, and TruNatomy Prime rotary files before and after autoclave sterilization
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Catalent Appoints Ricardo Zayas as North American Biologics Operations Leader
SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Zayas as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. Mr. Zayas will be responsible for all of the company’s North American biologics operations, including its centers of excellence for drug product fill/finish in Bloomington, Indiana, and gene therapy manufacturing in Harmans, Maryland. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005260/en/ Ricardo Zayas, who joins Catalent as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Advice for cell and gene therapy manufacturers amid medical breakthrough
The world’s first allogeneic T-cell therapy — a type of universal immunotherapy treatment that relies on donor blood — was approved in Europe earlier this month. Not only this a game changer for the medical industry, it demands innovation from the logistics industry as well. With this...
