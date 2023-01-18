ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

Spartans Sink Women’s Ice Hockey on Late Goal

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College women's ice hockey team lost 2-1 to visiting Castleton University on Friday evening at Lee Clement Arena in Henniker, New Hampshire in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) action. THE BASICS. Score: Castleton 2, New England College 1. Records: Pilgrims 4-13-1, 1-9-1 NEHC...
Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule

HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College softball team announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The 'Grims open the season in Kissimmee, Florida against Simpson College and SUNY Oswego on March 12. The Pilgrims are to build off their early finish last season during the conference tournament, as head...
