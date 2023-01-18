ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Teachers of Tomorrow Announces the Recipients of its New ‘Teacher Scholarship’

Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship today. The organization awarded 20 scholarships to the next generation of teachers in several states Teachers of Tomorrow operates in. In the Greater Houston area, four aspiring teachers received the scholarship. With...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

2023 Calendar Events

TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. DESCRIPTION: Join the Katy Business Association at our very first meeting of 2023 as we install our 2023 Board of Directors, eat a great lunch, and network with the best. MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 665-2940. WHAT: Chinese New Year. WHEN: Saturday January...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
LA MARQUE, TX
thekatynews.com

27th Annual Periwinkle Cycle “Back in the Saddle,” presented by White Oak Energy, returns March 4 to The Houstonian Club

Houstonians are invited to register for the annual bike-a-thon to raise funds and awareness for programs benefitting children and families touched by pediatric cancer. Teams of four will compete in this indoor cycling challenge in 30-minute heats to raise funds and awareness for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs. Individuals can also register. Participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme, “Back in the Saddle,” and “pedal it out” to win awards including Best Dressed Team, Best Bike Decorations, Most Spirited Team, Furthest Distance, and Top Fundraiser.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Agricultural Productivity Valuation Application Required

The Harris Central Appraisal District is mailing agricultural applications to property owners in five school districts to verify those owners still qualify for agricultural or timber productivity valuations. The application packet will come by certified mail requiring a receipt signature. Property owners must complete and return the application and the...
CROSBY, TX
thekatynews.com

Year End Discussion for Brookshire Economic Development Council; Missing Computer Tablets

The Brookshire Economic Commission in its final board meeting of 2022, December 1, discussed payment approvals for Verizon computer tablets, Consolicated Com for Hovas Park, and Ubecoe Business Services. BEDC members present included President, Jeremiah Hill, Vice-President, Kathy Guy, Secretary/Treasurer, Mariela Aguilar, and Directors Quotatious Dunn, Susette Baines and Amanda Neuendorf. Also present were EDC Coordinator, Mike Barnes, Attorney, Justin Pruitt, and Administrative Assistant, Vickie Casto.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Bonnie Tucker Joins Members Choice Credit Union as Chief Operations Officer

Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU), a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Bonnie Tucker has joined the organization as chief operations officer. With more than 40 years of experience in financial services, Tucker has deep expertise in leading large-scale projects and implementing new operational systems and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint

288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City

The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
MISSOURI CITY, TX

