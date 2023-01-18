Read full article on original website
Related
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
thekatynews.com
Teachers of Tomorrow Announces the Recipients of its New ‘Teacher Scholarship’
Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship today. The organization awarded 20 scholarships to the next generation of teachers in several states Teachers of Tomorrow operates in. In the Greater Houston area, four aspiring teachers received the scholarship. With...
thekatynews.com
2023 Calendar Events
TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. DESCRIPTION: Join the Katy Business Association at our very first meeting of 2023 as we install our 2023 Board of Directors, eat a great lunch, and network with the best. MORE INFORMATION: Please call (281) 665-2940. WHAT: Chinese New Year. WHEN: Saturday January...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
fox26houston.com
La Marque High School dance instructor Tiffany Hill nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Houston - Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
thekatynews.com
27th Annual Periwinkle Cycle “Back in the Saddle,” presented by White Oak Energy, returns March 4 to The Houstonian Club
Houstonians are invited to register for the annual bike-a-thon to raise funds and awareness for programs benefitting children and families touched by pediatric cancer. Teams of four will compete in this indoor cycling challenge in 30-minute heats to raise funds and awareness for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs. Individuals can also register. Participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme, “Back in the Saddle,” and “pedal it out” to win awards including Best Dressed Team, Best Bike Decorations, Most Spirited Team, Furthest Distance, and Top Fundraiser.
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
thekatynews.com
Agricultural Productivity Valuation Application Required
The Harris Central Appraisal District is mailing agricultural applications to property owners in five school districts to verify those owners still qualify for agricultural or timber productivity valuations. The application packet will come by certified mail requiring a receipt signature. Property owners must complete and return the application and the...
thekatynews.com
Year End Discussion for Brookshire Economic Development Council; Missing Computer Tablets
The Brookshire Economic Commission in its final board meeting of 2022, December 1, discussed payment approvals for Verizon computer tablets, Consolicated Com for Hovas Park, and Ubecoe Business Services. BEDC members present included President, Jeremiah Hill, Vice-President, Kathy Guy, Secretary/Treasurer, Mariela Aguilar, and Directors Quotatious Dunn, Susette Baines and Amanda Neuendorf. Also present were EDC Coordinator, Mike Barnes, Attorney, Justin Pruitt, and Administrative Assistant, Vickie Casto.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
thekatynews.com
Bonnie Tucker Joins Members Choice Credit Union as Chief Operations Officer
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU), a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Bonnie Tucker has joined the organization as chief operations officer. With more than 40 years of experience in financial services, Tucker has deep expertise in leading large-scale projects and implementing new operational systems and...
fox26houston.com
Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word
KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
fox26houston.com
New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint
288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Comments / 0