Houstonians are invited to register for the annual bike-a-thon to raise funds and awareness for programs benefitting children and families touched by pediatric cancer. Teams of four will compete in this indoor cycling challenge in 30-minute heats to raise funds and awareness for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs. Individuals can also register. Participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme, “Back in the Saddle,” and “pedal it out” to win awards including Best Dressed Team, Best Bike Decorations, Most Spirited Team, Furthest Distance, and Top Fundraiser.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO