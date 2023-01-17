ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

darientimes.com

74-year-old woman dies in serious multi-vehicle crash, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — A 74-year-old city woman died after a serious multi-vehicle crash on Linen Avenue Saturday night, police say. Bridgeport police identified the victim as Gladys Andrade, 74, of Bridgeport. Police said the multi-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Andrade's 2022 Honda CRV was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night while […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated

#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 5 Car Crash With Fire

2023-01-12@11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire— Firefighters were called for a multi-car crash on Barnum Avenue near East Avenue. Police were first on the scene and they told the firefighters that two cars were on fire which they quickly extinguished. The occupants of the black sedan facing the wrong way in the video fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. A total of five cars were involved.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man found shot to death in Waterbury home

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead from a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins St., near Guilfoile Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m. The victim was found in the common area of the home...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven

Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after being shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot early Thursday in Hartford, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 22 Elliott Street, according to police. The man was alert and conscious at the scene. Police have not released further […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

