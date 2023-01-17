Read full article on original website
Police arrest Waterbury homicide suspect
Waterbury police took Derrick Johnson, 55, into custody on Friday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be arraigned on Monday. Police believe he and the victim got involved in an altercation.
darientimes.com
74-year-old woman dies in serious multi-vehicle crash, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — A 74-year-old city woman died after a serious multi-vehicle crash on Linen Avenue Saturday night, police say. Bridgeport police identified the victim as Gladys Andrade, 74, of Bridgeport. Police said the multi-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Andrade's 2022 Honda CRV was...
2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night while […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
DoingItLocal
Waterbury man accused of fatal shooting during altercation arrested: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Robbins Street home that killed another Waterbury man. Police arrested Derrick Johnson, 55, of Waterbury on Friday. He is accused of shooting Edward Bosompra, 35, on Thursday evening during a fight in the common area of a multi-family home, according to police.
DoingItLocal
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
Eyewitness News
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
darientimes.com
Juveniles discovered traveling in stolen car on New Haven Road, Naugatuck police say
NAUGATUCK — Three juveniles were discovered traveling in a stolen car Wednesday evening, according to local police. “We commend our officers for their proactive enforcement and efforts at curbing juvenile and car theft crime,” police said in a statement. Naugatuck police said they were notified around 6:30 p.m....
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
Waterbury man arrested for Jewett City armed robbery
The suspect demanded money, but fled on foot before stealing money or merchandise. Detectives identified the suspect as Charlie Snowfly, 42 , of Waterbury. He faces charges including robbery and threatening.
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m on Sunday to remember Daniel Engeldrum.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot early Thursday in Hartford, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 22 Elliott Street, according to police. The man was alert and conscious at the scene. Police have not released further […]
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
