Bowling Green, KY

Young Romantics let their "Hair Down" in a groovy new single

 3 days ago

Young Romantics is a new band based in Bowling Green, KY with a new single called "Hair Down." It is the newest release in a string of singles leading up to their debut full-length album.The band recorded their album early last year in Franklin, KY, in a rubber-band-factory-turned-recording-studio called Thunder Sound Studio. The singles "Fast Dancing in a Freezing Room" and "Gorgeous" were released late last year.Listen to Young Romantics' newest single "Hair Down" below.

