massdevice.com
Novocure announces leadership team restructuring
Novocure (Nasdaq:NVCR) today announced organizational changes for its leadership team as it prepares for future growth. The company said the changes became effective Jan. 17. Pritesh Shah, Novocure’s chief commercial officer, transitioned into a new role as chief growth officer. His responsibilities include product and portfolio strategy, brand management, launch framework and market access/intelligence. He also holds responsibility for new indications in the U.S.
massdevice.com
SetPoint Medical raises $80M for nerve stimulation tech that treats autoimmune disease
Autoimmune disease treatment developer SetPoint Medical announced today that it raised $80 million in a preferred stock financing. Valencia, California-based SetPoint Medical develops a novel platform for treating chronic, inflammation-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its initial focus centers around a potentially less immunosuppressive option for treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA). New investors Norwest...
massdevice.com
FDA extends shelf life of some popular COVID tests
The FDA announced today that certain COVID-19 diagnostic tests under emergency use authorization now have a longer shelf life. Diagnostics made by Abbott, Maxim Biomedical and iHealth Labs all received extensions for their expiration dates. The Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 antigen self tests now have a shelf life of 22 months....
Healthline
Do You Need Glasses After Cataract Surgery?
Cataract surgery replaces the cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial lens. Cataracts are common as you age, and surgery is usually safe and effective. Depending on your replacement lens, you may need glasses after cataract surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye...
massdevice.com
Able Medical launches Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures
Able Medical Devices announced today that it launched its Valkyrie looped sternotomy sutures for use after open heart surgery. Marquette, Michigan-based Able Medical designed the stainless steel sutures to close a patient’s chest after open heart surgery. Compared to traditional wire sutures, Valkyrie doubles the surface area of single wires and provides a more robust sternal closure.
wdhn.com
Best anti-aging serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Serums are a popular component of skin care routines. Unlike creams and moisturizers, serums are lightweight and have a liquid consistency that absorbs quickly into the skin. Because of their liquid texture, serums leave skin feeling soft and moisturized, but not greasy. They also pack a higher concentration of ingredients than other skin care products for a more potent potion.
massdevice.com
Medtronic signs pledge to advance health equity
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it joined the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN) to drive change in health equity. GHEN, a World Economic Forum, brings together the private and public sectors to address health equity issues. CEOs and business leaders comprise the forum focused on prioritizing action in organizational strategy and purpose.
hcplive.com
Henry Lim, MD: Insights Into Sunscreen, Photoprotection for Different Skin Phenotypes
An HCPLive interview with Henry Lim, MD, during which he describes the differing needs of various skin types and the differences in sunscreen regulations. During an HCPLive interview regarding his 2023 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference presentation, Henry Lim, MD, spoke more about recent data on photoprotection for darker and lighter skin phenotypes.
