Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Find out more here.
Refinery29
Aquarius Season Is Bringing Change, Inspiration, & Luck In Love
Say goodbye to Capricorn season, because the sun is officially moving into progressive and independent Aquarius on January 21, where it'll stay until February 18. Aquarius season is the time of year filled with individuality and the feeling of being limitless and capable of anything — it's safe to say we're looking forward to the immaculate vibes the next month will bring.
Refinery29
This Week’s Best Amazon Home Goods Deals
From couches to bedding, plants to cookware, and more — Amazon has your home goods needs covered. The inventory is so vast it reminds us of what our living spaces are missing. A milk frother? Essential. That bamboo bathtub tray? A must-have. And the big secret behind the online marketplace's seductive ways is those slashed price tags.
Comments / 0