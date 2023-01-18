Read full article on original website
Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”
Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived
For the past month or so, Headie One has been teasing out hints of his new single, “Martin’s Sofa”. The title, if you haven’t been following Headie on socials, refers to an old friend of his, Martin, who helped and supported the Tottenham rhymer through tough, pre-fame times, often letting him stay on his sofa.
Breaking Down Frank Ocean’s Cryptic Message in Four Acts
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 Coachella lineup in April. The announcement led many fans to believe he was gearing up to release his first album in nearly seven years. And, as if the singer’s upcoming performance wasn’t enough to get fans excited about a potential new album, Ocean then dropped a cryptic message on social media on Monday.
Drake’s Best B-Sides, Ranked
When combing through Drake’s dense catalog, it’s easy for some of the more bar-heavy or narratively dense tracks to get lost beneath the shadow of the chart-shattering records that make up most of his discography. As far as B-sides—less “important,” streamed, or acknowledged tracks in live shows—are concerned, Drizzy has some real heat lying in the depths of his albums, though.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape, and More at Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 Men’s Show
Pusha T’s 2023 is off to a busy start. He’s been making the rounds at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. And right now he’s backstage at Matthew M. Williams’ Fall/Winter 2023 Givenchy show wearing a burnt orange technical set that had a subtle iridescent quality under the lights—he was surrounded by cameras—and black shield sunglasses from the collection.
8 Artists to Catch at Igloofest 2023
Montreal’s premiere party in the snow Igloofest is back after a couple of pandemic years, and the city is ready to don their one-piece snowsuits once again. As always, it’s happening in the city’s Old Port during the months of January and February, starting tonight with the sold-out return of Montreal favourite Flume.
The Best New Music This Week: Ice Spice, J. Cole, ASAP Rocky & More
This isn’t a big week in terms of the quantity of music releases, but it’s definitely a significant week in terms of quality. Ice Spice proves that she’s here to stay with her latest single, “Princess Diana” from her impressive debut EP, Like..? J. Cole also surprised fans earlier this week with “Procrastination (broke),” his single that uses a beat he found from a producer on YouTube. Plus, ASAP Rocky is gearing up for a new album with his latest track, “Same Problems?” This week’s list also includes new music from Joe Trufant and more.
JGrrey Gets To The Heart Of Identity & Romance On New Drop “Theirs13”
JGrrey is back and it looks as if they’ve got big things planned for the year ahead. First out the gates is “Theirs13”, a thoughtful and romantic piece about gender identity and romance, and it looks as if the new track is setting the scene for an upcoming new project.
Recording Academy and Brast Studios Launch Grammy Capsule Collection
The Recording Academy has teamed up with designer Mark Braster of Brast Studios for a limited-edition capsule collection of Grammy-themed pieces. Consisting of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories, the collection is titled When The Stars Align. The collection was launched alongside a lookbook that sees the items showcased by rising artists Bktherula and JELEEL! The collaboration is set to arrive online Thursday, Jan 26 at 11 a.m. ET here.
Drake Announces New OVO Sound Signing Naomi Sharon: “I Been Waiting For This Day”
Singer Naomi Sharon signed with OVO Sound this week, making her the first woman to join the label’s roster. Coinciding with the signing, Sharon also dropped two new singles “Another Life” and “Celestial” today with Noah “40” Shebib behind the boards as co-producer on on both.
Pusha T Debuts Adidas Samba ‘Thorn’ During Fashion Week
Since aligning with the brand back in 2012, Pusha T has launched several collaborative sneakers with Adidas, including the EQT Guidance ‘93, EQT Support Ultra Boost, and Ozweego among others. Things on the collab front have generally been quiet from Push for the past few years, but it appears that may be changing soon.
Selena Gomez Says She Is Single Amid Reports She’s Dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez is clearing up speculation about her relationship status. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a black-and-white image that said, “I like being alone too much.” She also used the “#iamsingle” hashtag at the bottom of the post.
Watch Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show
Dior Men’s latest collection was a poetic tribute to Yves Saint Laurent and his time at the storied French fashion house. The range was unveiled Friday during Paris Fashion Week, nearly 65 years after Saint Laurent’s debut Dior collection. The show was narrated by actors Robert Pattinson and Gwendoline Christie, who recited T.S. Eliot’s 1922 poem The Waste Land. Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior Mens, said the collection was inspired by the concepts of renewal and change, which are key themes in Eliot’s work.
Listen to Episode 151 of ‘The Complex Sneakers Podcast’: Are Sneaker Mystery Boxes a Scam?
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the cohosts come back together after their break to catch up on sneaker news like the immediately infamous sneaker mystery boxes sold by Chase Briner at ComplexCon and also the Adidas Yeezy Slide-looking Nike Calm Slide. Also, Joe stands by the “Black Phantom” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, Brendan looks forward to the ‘86 Air Max 1 retro, and Welty talks about a brewing sneaker battle.
Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute To SBTV’s Jamal Edwards With New ‘F64’ Freestyle
Last year, the industry was rocked by the devastating news of Jamal Edwards’ passing. Of course, his tireless work supporting new talent via SBTV changed the entire infrastructure of the music industry, but it was Jamal—the person—that will be missed the most. When the tragic news broke, countless people came forward to pay tribute to the young mogul who touched their lives.
