This isn’t a big week in terms of the quantity of music releases, but it’s definitely a significant week in terms of quality. Ice Spice proves that she’s here to stay with her latest single, “Princess Diana” from her impressive debut EP, Like..? J. Cole also surprised fans earlier this week with “Procrastination (broke),” his single that uses a beat he found from a producer on YouTube. Plus, ASAP Rocky is gearing up for a new album with his latest track, “Same Problems?” This week’s list also includes new music from Joe Trufant and more.

1 DAY AGO