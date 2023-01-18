ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers top NFL quotes of the week

By ESPN.com
 3 days ago

Two QB greats ponder their futures and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys. I know it's hard for us players to make it through. You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport -- we're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."

An emotional Tom Brady , speaking to the media after the Buccaneers' loss

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure. But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity. Like I said during the season, that's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward, and I think there's more conversations to be had."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers , on his future in the NFL

"I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get."

Eli Manning, on traveling to Pennsylvania to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants this weekend

"It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field. So, I'm going to go out there and just play my game, and whatever happens, happens."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , on the possibility of the Giants targeting his injured shoulder

"No doubt that he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , on kicker Brett Maher , after the kicker missed a record four extra point attempts in the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN

ESPN

