Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (24-21) face the New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Heat vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Heat lost 121-113 at the Atlanta Hawks Monday as they were unable to cover the 1-point spread as underdogs. The loss snapped a 3-game win streak for Miami.

The Pelicans were defeated 113-103 by the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday as they fell short of covering as 7.5-point underdogs on the road. New Orleans has lost 6 of its last 10 games.

Heat at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:25 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Heat -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Pelicans +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

: Heat -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Pelicans +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Against the spread (ATS) : Heat -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110)

: Heat -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Heat at Pelicans key injuries

Heat

G Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable F Caleb Martin (quad) probable

(quad) probable G Duncan Robinson (finger) out

Pelicans

F Brandon Ingram (toe) out

(toe) out F Herbert Jones (back) doubtful

(back) doubtful F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Heat at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 110, Pelicans 105

Given how injured New Orleans is, MIAMI (-135) feels like the best way to bet on the moneyline in this contest. Miami has F Jimmy Butler and C Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, and there’s a chance Lowry returns.

Even though I’m fine taking HEAT -2.5 (-110) in this game, I’d rather take the moneyline in this game. Outside of G CJ McCollum, the Pelicans haven’t been able to trust anyone to score consistently with Ingram and Williamson sidelined.

The Heat are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against a team with a winning record and the Pelicans are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games against a team with a winning record.

UNDER 219.5 (-112) seems like the correct way to bet the spread in this game as both of these teams are top 8 in defensive rating.

The Under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings between these teams in New Orleans and is 7-1 in the last 8 meetings overall.

