Related
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
wpde.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to 'pre-planned' murder of Robeson Co. man: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A sixth person who is a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a "pre-planned" murder of a 50-year-old Robeson County man. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
wpde.com
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
wpde.com
Convicted felon out on bond pointed gun at investigator during traffic stop: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A convicted felon out on bond was arrested early Saturday morning after pointing a gun at an investigator and fleeing a traffic stop. Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr. 33, of Maxton is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, according to the Robson County Sheriff's Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.3 million secured bond.
wpde.com
2 wanted, new arrest and updated charges in deadly Horry County missing persons case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Six arrests have been made and two are still wanted in the ongoing deadly missing person investigation in Horry County. Cory Adam Soles, who was reported missing on January 10, was found dead in the Galivants Ferry area of Horry County on Monday, according to Horry County police.
wpde.com
Darlington Co. sheriff talks arrests where victim was held in dog kennel before shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY (WPDE) — Community tips and other key information helped investigators unravel a murder case where a man is alleged to have been confined in a dog kennel before he was shot and killed, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. "We are just thankful that we have...
wpde.com
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
wpde.com
Shots fired into same Georgetown Co. home for second time this month: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reported shots being fired into a home and vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities. Deputies said this is the second time this month that shots were fired into the same house on Lot...
wpde.com
Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
wpde.com
Deputies seeking suspect vehicle in deadly Florence Co. hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on January 9. The hit-and-run happened around 6:15 p.m. near North Irby Street in Florence County. The vehicle involved is a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy that would have damage to the passenger side headlight area. The...
wpde.com
SLED investigating excessive force allegation against Bennettsville officer
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an allegation of excessive force against a Bennettsville police officer, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said he requested SLED to investigate this allegation, and they accepted. NEW: Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved...
wpde.com
Driver dies in Florence Co. wreck while attempting to elude law enforcement: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Florence county on McAllister Mill Rd. near Salem Rd. Master Trooper James Miller with SCHP says the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Miller, a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck...
wpde.com
Portion of Horry Co. road reopens as one cow remains on the loose, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Morgan Road near Highway 701 North is now open to traffic. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as at least one cow still remains on the loose. Police say it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering, and transporting...
wpde.com
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
wpde.com
Florence County first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County first responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night and was at one incident when she got a call about a deadly hit and run. “When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I...
wpde.com
Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
wpde.com
Traffic blocked due to Highway 501 crash involving Horry Co. ambulance
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash, including a Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) vehicle, is causing lanes of traffic to be blocked in the area of East Highway 501 and Bluewater Road near Aynor. HCFR said four people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. The South...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
wpde.com
Two-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say
A two-car crash is impacting travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews as drivers avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials say lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. One of the involved vehicles overturned in the course of the crash.
