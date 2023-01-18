ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A convicted felon out on bond was arrested early Saturday morning after pointing a gun at an investigator and fleeing a traffic stop. Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr. 33, of Maxton is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, according to the Robson County Sheriff's Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.3 million secured bond.

MAXTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO