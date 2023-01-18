ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Convicted felon out on bond pointed gun at investigator during traffic stop: Deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A convicted felon out on bond was arrested early Saturday morning after pointing a gun at an investigator and fleeing a traffic stop. Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr. 33, of Maxton is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, according to the Robson County Sheriff's Office. He was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.3 million secured bond.
MAXTON, NC
wpde.com

Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating excessive force allegation against Bennettsville officer

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an allegation of excessive force against a Bennettsville police officer, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said he requested SLED to investigate this allegation, and they accepted. NEW: Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Two-car crash impacts travel near Myrtle Beach, crews say

A two-car crash is impacting travel along River Oaks Driver in Horry County. Horry Co. Fire Rescue crews as drivers avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. Officials say lanes of traffic are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication operations. One of the involved vehicles overturned in the course of the crash.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

