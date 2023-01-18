ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
The Guardian

Wilson won after 13 wasted Tory years. Starmer can do exactly the same

The Labour party under Keir Starmer is clearly a government in waiting. The Labour leader and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, were generally considered to be representing the UK last week at the resumed, post-epidemic annual meeting in Davos of the World Economic Forum. Our prime minister, the hapless Rishi Sunak, may be desperate for overseas investors to back Brexit Britain, but did not even bother to beat the drum by going to Davos himself.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
The Guardian

‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin

Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.

