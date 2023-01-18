Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
Wilson won after 13 wasted Tory years. Starmer can do exactly the same
The Labour party under Keir Starmer is clearly a government in waiting. The Labour leader and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, were generally considered to be representing the UK last week at the resumed, post-epidemic annual meeting in Davos of the World Economic Forum. Our prime minister, the hapless Rishi Sunak, may be desperate for overseas investors to back Brexit Britain, but did not even bother to beat the drum by going to Davos himself.
UK rape crisis centres forced to turn away victims as need rises and cash runs out
Rape crisis centres that provide support and counselling to victims are being forced to shut their waiting lists across the country because a lack of funding means they can no longer meet the demand. Staff at centres from Scotland to Somerset have described waiting lists as long as 18 months...
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin
Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.
The Observer view on Belarus’s rogue regime and its ties to Russia | Observer editorial
As Belarus’s democratically elected president is tried for treason in absentia, she demands deeper sanctions on the brutal regime
