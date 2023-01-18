Read full article on original website
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in a High-Wire Adaptation of the Viral New Yorker Short Story
Like most viral internet obsessions heralded as evidence of the zeitgeist, Kristen Roupenian’s “Cat Person” was more cultural litmus test than anything else. The short story, published in The New Yorker during the winter of 2017, was met with almost vertiginous levels of fanfare and debate. On one side: applause for Roupenian’s blunt portrayal of 21st-century dating, which mirrored the confessional verve of a New York Magazine “Sex Diaries” column. On the other: eye-rolls directed at the hype machine, criticisms aimed at the writer’s style, complaints filed from offended parties. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: "Medical Incident" Causes Stir on Main...
‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
Bowen Yang's Drag Version Of Lying George Santos Crashes 'SNL's' Fox Sports
The real Santos earlier told reporters about drag queen reports: ”I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”
Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere
There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked...
