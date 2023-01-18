ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Horry County students compete in robotics tournament

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County students are in the Charleston area Saturday for a robotics tournament. The St. James Intermediate robotics team is competing at the First Lego League Challenge Qualifier in Summerville. In addition to programming a Lego robot to complete a set of tasks, they created...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

HGTC Georgetown campus has openings for nursing program

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — How would you like a career in the medical field?. Horry Georgetown Technical College has openings for its nursing program on the Georgetown Campus. HGTC offers one-year and two-year programs that qualify you for healthcare careers. The HGTC Georgetown campus now offers enrollment in the...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy