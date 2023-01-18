ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine city mourns dead, cares for survivors of airstrike

By HANNA ARHIROVA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e98T_0kImGDy000

DNIPRO, Ukraine — (AP) — Before the Russian missile struck the apartment building next door, Anna Kotova had moved closer to the window to take a congratulatory 19th birthday call from her sister.

Kotova's boyfriend staggered into the kitchen after the explosion and found her covered in blood. The blast at the neighboring building blew out windows and doors in her apartment, and a shard of glass had pierced one of the young woman's eyes. Another just barely missed a major artery on her neck.

"Thankfully, she was alive," Denys Kryvulia, 24, said, recalling the first moments after the deadliest single attack on Ukrainian civilians since the spring.

The death toll from the Saturday afternoon strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro reached at least 45 people, including six children, officials said. Kotova was among at least 79 people injured; doctors had to remove her eye, and she remains hospitalized.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost 11 months ago, many Ukrainians had fled to Dnipro, a city with a prewar population of nearly 1 million located about 485 kilometers (301 miles) southeast of Kyiv. It seemed relatively safe compared to other areas in Ukraine's war-torn east. Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are routinely transferred from the frontlines to Dnipro hospitals for treatment.

The nine-story apartment tower that took the direct hit housed about 1,700 residents and stood in between two identical buildings. Emergency crews worked nonstop for three days to search the wreckage for the dead and missing.

The intense stench of burning still emanates from the site at 119 Naberezhna Peremohy, although the search crews finished combing the debris Tuesday. Volunteers at multiple aid points set up in the area are distributing food, clothes and plastic sheeting to keep out the cold until shattered windows can be repaired.

About 400 people lost their homes, with 72 apartments completely destroyed and another 236 severely damaged, according to the Dnipro City Council. While the city had experienced power outages from attacks on infrastructure, the civilian deaths and damage has demoralized residents, who feel there is no longer a place to hide from the terrors of war.

“I wake up with a feeling of mourning,” Valeria Murchych said while visiting the blast site to lay the flowers. In her pockets, she carried the sedatives she has taken with her everywhere since Saturday to help her cope, Murchych said.

On Wednesday afternoon, mourners gathered in front of a small church not far from the destroyed building. Relatives, neighbors and friends came to say goodbye to a couple, Maksym and Nataliia Shvets, that died under the rubble.

“They are heroes of Ukraine because, in their peaceful life, they suffered for the whole country,” Vitalii Lopushanskyi, an Orthodox priest, said during the memorial service.

The couple's daughter, Anastasiia Shvets, 23, accepted hugs from dozens of people wanting to support her after the loss of both her parents. A photograph of Shvets that went viral, taken Saturday when she was trapped on an upper floor, showed her with her hands over her mouth, stunned.

Her mother and father were in the kitchen of the family's apartment when the missile hit. There is nothing left of it now.

“I have no words, I have no emotions, I feel nothing but a great emptiness inside,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after emergency workers rescued her from the smoldering ruins. Shvets wrote that she still was grieving the death of another loved one, a soldier, who died on the battlefield months ago.

While Dnipro tried to recover, an emergency services helicopter crashed in the suburbs of Kyiv on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people. The victims included Ukraine's interior minister and three children, and the crash compounded the grief from Saturday's deadly strike.

Kotova had planned an intimate birthday gathering with her close friends and boyfriend. The couple fled the Luhansk province city of Sievierodonetsk the day Russia invaded Ukraine to take refuge in what they believed was the relative safety of Dnipro. Russia eventually seized Siervierodonetsk in June.

“We lived an ordinary life. It was a calm life,” said Kryvulia, Kotova’s boyfriend.

He is looking after her in the hospital where she is recovering from her severe wounds, including her lost eye. Glass pierced the entire length of her body. She plans to make her way to Poland for plastic surgery and more treatment.

Through her pain, Kotova has asked Kryvulia if he will leave her.

“But why should I leave her? Because her body is mutilated?" he said. "This won’t make me love her any less.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the...
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday just days after the leftist leader openly said that some military members allowed the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters. The official website of the Brazilian armed forces...
WHIO Dayton

Lawyer: DOJ searches President Biden’s Delaware house, finds additional classified materials

DELAWARE — The U.S. Department of Justice reportedly found additional classified materials on Friday during a search of President Biden’s house in Delaware. The Justice Department investigators reportedly on Friday found additional classified materials while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, his personal attorney said in a statement obtained by CNN.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHIO Dayton

Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden's defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest...
WHIO Dayton

3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested...
MARYLAND STATE
WHIO Dayton

GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In early 2017, freshman Rep. James Comer found himself aboard Air Force One with the country's two most powerful Republicans, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As they returned to Washington from a Kentucky rally, the conversation turned to the president's first legislative push, with McConnell encouraging Trump to pursue an infrastructure deal.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro

MIAMI — (AP) — Venezuela's government has freed a former spy chief who spent nearly five years in prison for leading a movement of loyalists to the late leftist President Hugo Chávez in challenging the rule of his handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed...
WHIO Dayton

White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation's debt limit. One hitch: That statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are "a very irresponsible thing to do" and risk creating a "self-imposed calamity" for the global economy.
WHIO Dayton

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil's northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
WHIO Dayton

Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy