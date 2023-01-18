ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Lunar new year brings China out from under pall of Covid

People across China have rung in the lunar new year with family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict zero-Covid policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The lunar new year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each...
AFP

Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' Ardern treatment

New Zealand's incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins criticised the "abhorrent" treatment endured by Jacinda Ardern and vowed on Sunday to shield his own family, three days after her shock resignation. "The way Jacinda has been treated, particularly by some segments of our society -- and they are a small minority -- has been utterly abhorrent," Hipkins said.
KRMG

