Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
John Bird calls on government to curb surge in homelessness by preventing eviction of tenants who cannot pay their rent
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Lunar new year brings China out from under pall of Covid
People across China have rung in the lunar new year with family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict zero-Covid policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The lunar new year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each...
Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' Ardern treatment
New Zealand's incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins criticised the "abhorrent" treatment endured by Jacinda Ardern and vowed on Sunday to shield his own family, three days after her shock resignation. "The way Jacinda has been treated, particularly by some segments of our society -- and they are a small minority -- has been utterly abhorrent," Hipkins said.
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
The Observer view on the free market thinking that failed Britishvolt | Observer editorial
The government’s hands-off approach meant the odds were against the EV battery startup from the start
