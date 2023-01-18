ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
NEENAH, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day

FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecitypages.com

Meet the new taproom that allows dogs: Uncommon Pints

Walking into Uncommon Pints in Rothschild is a unique experience. You might be tempted to think that it’s just one more taproom for people to grab a beer — but there are several things that help it stand apart. The taproom, which is the brainchild of Kate and...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira

Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
LOMIRA, WI
wapl.com

Multiple fire departments respond to Little Chute blaze

LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Little Chute Fire Fighters struggle to knock down a fire at a commercial building Thursday night. A passerby in the 1500 block of East Elm Street reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a commercial building. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Kimberly Fire/Rescue, Appleton Fire Department, Combined Locks Public Safety and Town of Buchanan Fire and Rescue were called in to assist Little Chute. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
KIMT

1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
WAUPACA, WI

