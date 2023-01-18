ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

countycourier.net

TENSIONS FLARE AFTER GAME FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF RACIAL ABUSE

FAIRFAX – Following Thursday’s varsity basketball game between the boys teams from Milton High School and BFA-Fairfax, fans and players confronted each other on the court regarding allegations from the Milton team that Fairfax fans had directed racist remarks at Yellow Jacket players. In a statement signed by...
MILTON, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Colchester students sent home early after water main break

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
COLCHESTER, VT
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
WMUR.com

21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old man died after a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on Wednesday, the resort said on Friday. A spokesman told WMUR the summit patrol station took a report of a missing hiker at 2:12 p.m. after the skier had been separated from his friends for about 90 minutes.
FRANCONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Storrs Hill celebrating 100 year anniversary this weekend

LEBANON, N.H. — TheStorrs Hill Ski area has been a staple in the community for 100 years. The widely-known destination was popularized by a high school teacher who helped form the Lebanon Outing Club. “In 1923, Erling Heistad Sr. decided he wanted to have a ski jump and winter...
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for an armed robber who hit a South Burlington convenience store Tuesday night. South Burlington Police say it happened at the Jolly convenience store on Shelburne Road just before 11:30 p.m. They say the man threatened the clerk with a handgun and made off with cash and cigarettes.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

