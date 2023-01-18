Read full article on original website
countycourier.net
TENSIONS FLARE AFTER GAME FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF RACIAL ABUSE
FAIRFAX – Following Thursday’s varsity basketball game between the boys teams from Milton High School and BFA-Fairfax, fans and players confronted each other on the court regarding allegations from the Milton team that Fairfax fans had directed racist remarks at Yellow Jacket players. In a statement signed by...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
Colchester students sent home early after water main break
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
mynbc5.com
Local medical professionals from Vermont, New York volunteer to help athletes during FISU Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Our region's athletes have been out front and center at the FISU World University Games. However, there are many other local folks that have been there, too, working hard behind the scenes. Event organizers said there are more than 200 medical professionals on hand to...
mynbc5.com
Catamount Outdoor Family Center thrilled to have fresh snowfall on 300+ acres of trails
WILLISTON, Vt. — Places that rely on natural snowfall are thrilled to have a blanket of snow on the trails, which includes theCatamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston. The center is known for its more than 300 acres of trails, where visitors can participate in a variety of activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fatbiking and hiking.
WMUR.com
21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old man died after a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain on Wednesday, the resort said on Friday. A spokesman told WMUR the summit patrol station took a report of a missing hiker at 2:12 p.m. after the skier had been separated from his friends for about 90 minutes.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
mynbc5.com
Storrs Hill celebrating 100 year anniversary this weekend
LEBANON, N.H. — TheStorrs Hill Ski area has been a staple in the community for 100 years. The widely-known destination was popularized by a high school teacher who helped form the Lebanon Outing Club. “In 1923, Erling Heistad Sr. decided he wanted to have a ski jump and winter...
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
WCAX
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $750,000 property in Essex Junction that is zoned to be a home and a business
This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3...
