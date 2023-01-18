Read full article on original website
countycourier.net
TENSIONS FLARE AFTER GAME FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF RACIAL ABUSE
FAIRFAX – Following Thursday’s varsity basketball game between the boys teams from Milton High School and BFA-Fairfax, fans and players confronted each other on the court regarding allegations from the Milton team that Fairfax fans had directed racist remarks at Yellow Jacket players. In a statement signed by...
mynbc5.com
Video: Catching up with Lake Placid native and champion ski jumper Nina Lussi
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As we head into the second weekend of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, NBC5’s Noah Cierzan catches up with former national champion ski jumper Nina Lussi. She is one of the many former athletes attending the games as a FISU ambassador.
mynbc5.com
Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
mynbc5.com
Community College of Vermont athlete wins gold medal in FISU Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The first five days of the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid were a slow one for the host country. Not only did the Americans fall behind in the medal table, but they hadn't won a single gold medal entering Tuesday evening. Enter...
mynbc5.com
Colchester students sent home early after water main break
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
mynbc5.com
Local medical professionals from Vermont, New York volunteer to help athletes during FISU Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Our region's athletes have been out front and center at the FISU World University Games. However, there are many other local folks that have been there, too, working hard behind the scenes. Event organizers said there are more than 200 medical professionals on hand to...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
mynbc5.com
Cochran's Ski Area bustling after inches of fresh snow; skiers are thrilled to see winter weather
RICHMOND, Vt. — On Friday, more than 100 skiers and riders celebrated the fresh snowfall atCochran's Ski Area in Richmond. The family-owned and operated ski hill was busy with Friday Night Lights, which is its nighttime skiing held every Friday of the ski season between 3-8 p.m. Although Cochran's...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during Cornwall crash
CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
mynbc5.com
Catamount Outdoor Family Center thrilled to have fresh snowfall on 300+ acres of trails
WILLISTON, Vt. — Places that rely on natural snowfall are thrilled to have a blanket of snow on the trails, which includes theCatamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston. The center is known for its more than 300 acres of trails, where visitors can participate in a variety of activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fatbiking and hiking.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police warn of slick road conditions overnight
Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
