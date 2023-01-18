ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TENSIONS FLARE AFTER GAME FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS OF RACIAL ABUSE

FAIRFAX – Following Thursday’s varsity basketball game between the boys teams from Milton High School and BFA-Fairfax, fans and players confronted each other on the court regarding allegations from the Milton team that Fairfax fans had directed racist remarks at Yellow Jacket players. In a statement signed by...
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Bennington native carries on Olympic legacy at FISU World Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It's been 43 years since Lake Placid hosted one of the most famous sporting events in United States history, but the impact of the 1980 Winter Olympics still lives on. Whether it's stepping foot inside the Olympic Center and seeing the original scoreboard showcasing a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Colchester students sent home early after water main break

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
COLCHESTER, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT

NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during Cornwall crash

CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
CORNWALL, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police warn of slick road conditions overnight

Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."
VERMONT STATE
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months

After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT

