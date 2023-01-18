Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."

