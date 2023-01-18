ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD. An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial

UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out

Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

