WCTV
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD. An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction....
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Javonna Ferguson Williams from Havana Magnet School
FAMU officials say recruiting is on the rise again, fall applications nearly tripled. The rattlers strike again as officials share the number of applications is growing. Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. University and College presidents from across Florida...
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WCTV
Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial
UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
WCTV
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers. Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.
WCTV
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
