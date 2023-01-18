Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
247Sports
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools reaches settlement with family of 16-year-old who died after collapsing at football practice
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools has reached a settlement with the family of an Omaha teenager who died after collapsing during a high school football practice. Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed during an Omaha South High School football practice in August 2021. The total settlement is for $675,000 between...
247Sports
