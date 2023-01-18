ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Top Takes: Penn State basketball dispatches Nebraska at the BJC

Penn State beat Nebraska 76-65 at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon, improving to 13-6 on the season and evening out its record at 4-4 in the ultra-competitive Big Ten. Will it be remembered as a defining victory of the 2022-23 campaign?. Not by a long shot. But for a...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers lose another key starter to injury in defeat to Penn State

It was a painful result in multiple ways for Nebraska. Already down one key starter for the rest of the season, the Huskers suffered another substantial injury when Emmanuel Bandoumel had to be assisted off the floor early in Saturday's game while putting little weight on his left leg. "We'll...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out

There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80

Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
247Sports

247Sports

