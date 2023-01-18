Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national champions
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship cover
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
College Football Star Dies at 20
247Sports
‘That was a beatdown’: Bill Self points to KU’s defense as fatal flaw in TCU loss
Prior to Saturday’s game against TCU, Kansas had held opponents to an average of 66 points per game. That didn’t hold against TCU. KU was also holding opponents to an average of a 40 percent shooting percentage per game heading into the contest. That also didn’t hold against TCU.
247Sports
Quick Recap: TCU dismantles KU 83-60
Kansas basketball dropped its second straight game after an 83-60 defeat at the hands of TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs started the game strongly and never surrendered a double-digit lead after the 11:55 mark of the first half. KU also had little to no consistent offensive production outside of Jalen Wilson.
247Sports
Georgia football: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy before Eagles playoff game
Philadelphia Eagles defenders Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean wore hoodies before Saturday’s NFL Playoff game honoring former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who both lost their lives earlier this month following a car accident. Dean and Davis played with Willock in 2020 and 2021, helping Georgia win its first of two consecutive national championships.
247Sports
ESPN includes four Georgia football players on way-too-early 2023 All-American team
It's never too early to start looking at the coming College Football season. Many of the Georgia faithful are still celebrating the 2022 National Championship but the Bulldogs themselves are already turning the page toward the 2023 season and the same can be said for those who cover the sport.
Three observations from Kansas' 83-60 loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU. With that, here are three observations from the game...
247Sports
Postgame wrap video: What to make of Kansas' home loss to TCU
For the first time ever, TCU defeated Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The loss drops KU basketball to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. The Horned Frogs controlled the game basically from start to finish and led for 38:47 of the contest. Jalen Wilson led KU with another 30-point showing but as a team KU struggled to score the ball outside of Wilson. On the other end, TCU used a balanced attack to hit KU for 83 points, tying a season-high allowed by KU and the most points KU has allowed in regulation this season. Watch the video above for a breakdown of the game and where KU goes from here.
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
247Sports
Game Chat: Virginia Tech at #19 Clemson
Game Information: Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6) takes on #19 Clemson (15-4, 7-1) in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday at 6 PM.
247Sports
Key stat shows Georgia won national title despite nation’s toughest schedule
The Georgia Bulldogs ran through the competition throughout the 2022 season and ended the year holding the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, just as they did the previous January. Georgia’s success throughout the season was impressive, and a stat provided by FOX showed the Bulldogs did it against the nation’s top competition.
Georgia LB transfer Trezmen Marshall commits to Alabama
For the second offseason in a row, Alabama has landed a veteran Georgia player, this time linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The Peach State native, originally a member of the 2019 class, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. “I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all...
247Sports
