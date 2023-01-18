For the first time ever, TCU defeated Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The loss drops KU basketball to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. The Horned Frogs controlled the game basically from start to finish and led for 38:47 of the contest. Jalen Wilson led KU with another 30-point showing but as a team KU struggled to score the ball outside of Wilson. On the other end, TCU used a balanced attack to hit KU for 83 points, tying a season-high allowed by KU and the most points KU has allowed in regulation this season. Watch the video above for a breakdown of the game and where KU goes from here.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO