Quick Recap: TCU dismantles KU 83-60

Kansas basketball dropped its second straight game after an 83-60 defeat at the hands of TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs started the game strongly and never surrendered a double-digit lead after the 11:55 mark of the first half. KU also had little to no consistent offensive production outside of Jalen Wilson.
Georgia football: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy before Eagles playoff game

Philadelphia Eagles defenders Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean wore hoodies before Saturday’s NFL Playoff game honoring former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who both lost their lives earlier this month following a car accident. Dean and Davis played with Willock in 2020 and 2021, helping Georgia win its first of two consecutive national championships.
Three observations from Kansas' 83-60 loss to TCU

Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU. With that, here are three observations from the game...
Postgame wrap video: What to make of Kansas' home loss to TCU

For the first time ever, TCU defeated Kansas inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The loss drops KU basketball to 5-2 in Big 12 play this season. The Horned Frogs controlled the game basically from start to finish and led for 38:47 of the contest. Jalen Wilson led KU with another 30-point showing but as a team KU struggled to score the ball outside of Wilson. On the other end, TCU used a balanced attack to hit KU for 83 points, tying a season-high allowed by KU and the most points KU has allowed in regulation this season. Watch the video above for a breakdown of the game and where KU goes from here.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU

Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
Key stat shows Georgia won national title despite nation’s toughest schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs ran through the competition throughout the 2022 season and ended the year holding the College Football Playoff national championship trophy, just as they did the previous January. Georgia’s success throughout the season was impressive, and a stat provided by FOX showed the Bulldogs did it against the nation’s top competition.
Georgia LB transfer Trezmen Marshall commits to Alabama

For the second offseason in a row, Alabama has landed a veteran Georgia player, this time linebacker Trezmen Marshall. The Peach State native, originally a member of the 2019 class, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. “I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for all...
