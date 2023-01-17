Warriors return to White House to honor 2022 NBA championship, meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

One day after securing a rare road win against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors suited up for a special trip to the White House.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the Warriors to the White House to honor Golden State’s run to the 2022 NBA championship.

Via @WhiteHouse on Twitter:

Via @POTUS on Twitter:

Tuesday’s trip to the White House marked the Warriors’ first visit back to the White House since President Barack Obama’s administration. Despite winning a pair of titles, the Warriors opted not to attend the White House while President Donald Trump was in office.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke at a ceremony in front of the Warriors, their families and special guests. Harris, a former California Senator and Oakland native introduced Steph Curry and President Biden as the ceremony got underway. Before the ceremony came to a close, Curry presented both President Biden and Vice President Harris with custom Golden State jerseys.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Prior to their honorary ceremony in the White House’s East Room, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr stopped by the briefing room for a press briefing in front of a wave of reporters. Curry stepped to the podium and thanked the Biden administration’s work to help bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States after she was held in Russia.

Via @ABC on Twitter:

Following their trip to the White House, the Warriors will get a day off before meeting the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday at TD Garden.

