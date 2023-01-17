ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Warriors return to White House to honor 2022 NBA championship, meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSpII_0kImBY9O00
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

One day after securing a rare road win against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors suited up for a special trip to the White House.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the Warriors to the White House to honor Golden State’s run to the 2022 NBA championship.

Via @WhiteHouse on Twitter:

Via @POTUS on Twitter:

Tuesday’s trip to the White House marked the Warriors’ first visit back to the White House since President Barack Obama’s administration. Despite winning a pair of titles, the Warriors opted not to attend the White House while President Donald Trump was in office.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke at a ceremony in front of the Warriors, their families and special guests. Harris, a former California Senator and Oakland native introduced Steph Curry and President Biden as the ceremony got underway. Before the ceremony came to a close, Curry presented both President Biden and Vice President Harris with custom Golden State jerseys.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Prior to their honorary ceremony in the White House’s East Room, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr stopped by the briefing room for a press briefing in front of a wave of reporters. Curry stepped to the podium and thanked the Biden administration’s work to help bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States after she was held in Russia.

Via @ABC on Twitter:

Following their trip to the White House, the Warriors will get a day off before meeting the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday at TD Garden.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 5

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy